How Pact Customers are Supporting the Planet; Sustainable Alternatives Show a Major Shift in the Fashion Industry

BOULDER, Colo., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact, also known as Earth's Favorite™, reached the milestone of serving one million customers. Founded as an underwear company in 2011, Pact has expanded into a go-to brand for all things organic cotton, including basics, bestselling dresses, and loungewear. While this number is monumental for Pact, it also highlights the shift toward sustainable options in the fashion industry, and the global impact of choosing organic over conventional products.

"We are so grateful that customers have put their faith in Pact to deliver the most comfortable and versatile organic clothing on earth," says Brendan Synnott, founder of Pact. "We look forward to cleaning up the clothing industry together for years to come."

By using exclusively GOTS-certified organic cotton, Fair Trade Certified factories, and green shipping, Pact has provided a greener option for consumers that goes beyond the product. In the past decade, Pact customers have contributed over 300 million gallons of water saved, more than $1 million in premiums distributed to Fair Trade employees, and over 11 million kilograms of carbon offset through reforestation and renewable energy projects. To learn more, visit wearpact.com/sustainability.

Pact started their company how most people start their day: with a new pair of underwear. The best, most sustainable underwear out there. Over one million pairs of it. Fast forward 10+ years, and Pact is still the go-to brand for all things organic, including a wide selection of women's everyday styles, menswear, bedding, towels, and more—all certified organic, responsibly made, and carbon-neutral. See what Earth's Favorite™ is all about at wearpact.com or follow @pact on Instagram.

