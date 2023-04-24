Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™- Discovers Counterfeit Products with Known Allergens Being Sold on Amazon

Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™- Discovers Counterfeit Products with Known Allergens Being Sold on Amazon

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungi Perfecti has recently discovered multiple unauthorized accounts on Amazon.com selling counterfeit products using the brand name Host Defense® Mushrooms™. During routine brand control efforts, Fungi Perfecti began investigating unauthorized sellers after noticing irregularities in both packaging and the contents inside the capsules. They have confirmed that four Host Defense capsule products are being imitated: MyCommunity® 120-ct, Stamets 7® 120-ct, Lion's Mane 120-ct, and Turkey Tail 120-ct.

Counterfeit products have consistently arrived packaged in black plastic bags. (PRNewswire)

Fungi Perfecti has discovered counterfeit Host Defense products with known allergens being sold on Amazon accounts.

Consumers should be advised that some of the counterfeit products tested positive for two known allergens: soy and gluten. All authentic Host Defense® Mushrooms™ supplements are gluten-free and not formulated with soy.

Fungi Perfecti identified 24 Amazon.com sellers confirmed to have sold counterfeit products claiming to be Host Defense. Consumers who have purchased any of the previously-mentioned counterfeit products from any of the sellers listed below, should discontinue use immediately and contact Amazon.com customer service for a refund.

COUNTERFEIT PRODUCT has been purchased from the following Amazon.com seller storefronts:

CM Priced

Linda app

MERCHANTSY INC

React Now

Link Grove LLC

yallo micol

Zennic LLC Store

D&D Wreath

YU&You

Pro Zen Store

Budgetman Store

RAVE RESTAURANT INC

Pubbee LLC

Summit unity

Houston Warehouses

Jiffy Deal Store

PK Partnership LLC

Blaike

Lazy Young's

Prestige Kitchenware

HyG Trading

Collazo Commodities

WFTLD Store

Consumers can determine which seller a product was purchased from by navigating to the "Orders" page under the "Your Account" menu and then selecting "Order Details." Credit card and shipping information will be at the top of the screen and products ordered will be listed below. The seller name will be listed under the product description ("Sold By").

While at first glance these products may look like authentic Host Defense dietary supplements, they are in fact counterfeit. Fungi Perfecti has identified multiple telltale differences between authentic product and counterfeit product being sold by certain unauthorized resellers on Amazon.com:

Virtually all counterfeit product arrives inside a small black plastic bag that fits one carton of product

The counterfeit MyCommunity carton contains a misspelling of the word "Multi" on the primary display panel (it reads "Muiti")

The bottom of the bottles of most counterfeit product contain an abnormally large "200 CC" imprint/marking that is not consistent with authentic Host Defense packaging

Fungi Perfecti is actively working to resolve this consumer safety threat and considers this matter of the highest priority. Enforcement actions are being taken and the company is working within Amazon.com's brand control systems to restrict all counterfeit sales imitating Host Defense products.

"Consumer safety is our top priority. Our team will continue diligent efforts to find the source of the counterfeiting and stop fraudulent sales on the Amazon platform," said Paul Stamets, founder of Fungi Perfecti.

Consumers can continue to purchase safe, authentic Host Defense products directly from the manufacturer on HostDefense.com and Fungi.com. Authentic Host Defense products can also be purchased in-store at authorized retailers like Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Vitamin Shoppe, and CVS Pharmacy, among others, plus independent health food stores nationwide. Authorized e-commerce retailers include iHerb.com, Vitacost.com, and SwansonVitamins.com, among others.

In addition, consumers can also continue purchasing authentic Host Defense product from the trusted, authorized Amazon.com sellers listed below:

NetRush

Highland Health Foods

Holly Hill Health Foods

iHerb LLC

Terra Mater

The Vitamin Shoppe

VitaminLife

Customers with questions about authorized resellers should reach out directly to Fungi Perfecti and Host Defense customer service at info@fungi.com or (877) 504-6926.

Fungi Perfecti® - makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ - is a family-owned company specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements and drink mixes. Founded by Paul Stamets with the goal of building the bridge between people and fungi, Fungi Perfecti has become synonymous with cutting-edge mycological research and innovative mycological solutions in everything from water filtration (mycofiltration) and ecological rehabilitation (mycoremediation), to using beneficial mushrooms to combat Colony Collapse Disorder in bee populations and to support human health through their Host Defense Mushrooms supplements line. Their sustainability efforts are a natural extension of their continued mission to explore, study, preserve, and spread knowledge about the use of fungi for helping people and planet. Follow them on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Counterfeit MyCommunity cartons can be identified by a misspelling of the word “Multi” on the primary display panel (it reads “Muiti”). (PRNewswire)

Counterfeit capsule bottles can be identified by a large “200 CC” imprint that is not consistent with authentic Host Defense packaging. (PRNewswire)

For centuries, mushrooms have been trusted functional foods for supporting health. Host Defense preserves this wisdom of nature and expands its impact through cutting-edge modern research. To support your healthy lifestyle, trust Host Defense to bring only the best…From the Forest, to Our Farm, to You!™ (PRNewsfoto/Fungi Perfecti, LLC) (PRNewswire)

