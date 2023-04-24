Greenhouse announces new spring product releases to increase accountability and drive measurable results

Enhanced suite of features helps recruiting teams engage and align hiring goals

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring operating system for people-first companies, today announced a package of three new product features to help organizations strengthen their hiring processes and drive measurable results with functionality that elevates accountability.

(PRNewsfoto/Greenhouse) (PRNewswire)

New features available to Greenhouse customers:

Greenhouse Goals enables TA teams to set goals at an individual or company-wide level, offering greater transparency into their performance and visibility into areas of improvement. This structured approach promotes accountability by creating a central location to set, track and measure accountability and performance against established hiring goals.

Greenhouse Onboarding new hire goals allows TA teams to create growth-related goals for new hires and easily track progress against those goals, all within Greenhouse Onboarding. New hires will be provided with the structure and assurance they need to become productive, confident teammates more quickly.

Pay transparency empowers organizations to attract more candidates by providing a standardized method to easily display salary ranges on jobs. The Greenhouse pay transparency feature reduces manual work and errors to ensure your company stays compliant.

These features join a robust set of existing tools to help increase company-wide accountability and efficiency in hiring. By implementing these new features talent acquisition (TA) teams can provide more transparency across the organization and set clearer hiring expectations.

"Our TA team is high-paced, so being able to see real-time metrics on the Greenhouse dashboard as soon as they login means that we can immediately measure the success of our actions, like time to submit scorecards," said Tracy Mills, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition at J.D. Power. "Greenhouse Goals has helped our team become more efficient when working with a high caliber of candidates and reduced the time it takes to fill requisitions."

"Greenhouse has always focused on helping our customers use data to better understand their performance. This year, we're excited to add new features and enhancements around goal setting, tracking and reporting on goal alignment," shared Henry Tsai, VP of Product and Design at Greenhouse. "Greenhouse Goals helps TA teams improve the hiring process and add value across the organization – from administrators and new hires, but also hiring managers and business leaders. With more insight and data, TA teams will be able to create more impactful strategic hiring plans and become measurably better at hiring."

To find out more about these new features visit the Greenhouse blog . Interested in learning more on how Greenhouse Goals can help achieve your goals? Register for the Greenhouse Goals webinar on May 9-10 to hear from top talent leaders how setting goals has strengthened their team efforts in any hiring climate.

About Greenhouse

Greenhouse is the hiring operating system for people-first companies.

Our industry-leading software brings a structured hiring approach to any company's process, helping to promote more fair and equitable hiring practices and more data-driven decisions so companies can continuously get better at hiring.

We've helped over 7,500 companies turn talent into their competitive advantage, so they can hire for what's next. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Booking.com, Scout24 and The Knot Worldwide use Greenhouse for data and guidance on the behaviors and capabilities they need to improve their overall hiring performance as they move up the Hiring MaturityTM curve .

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Fortune Best Workplaces (2019-2022), Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018 – 2022), Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, Crain's Best Places to Work NYC and Mogul's Top 100 Workplaces for Diverse Representation (2022).

© 2023, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Hire for what's next," "Talent Makers" and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

Writing about Greenhouse? We've got everything you need. For access to company logos, images, information and more, contact press@greenhouse.io .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greenhouse