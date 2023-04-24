STOKKE CONTINUES TO EXPAND GROWTH AND STRENGTHEN NAME AS RECOGNIZABLE LEADER IN THE CHILDREN'S FURNITURE SPACE

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokke, the Norwegian leading children's premium products company, best known for its iconic Tripp Trapp® chair, continues to expand as a globally recognizable leader in the children furniture space, with the main purpose of supporting children's healthy development.

Stokke has a history of design and innovation to develop tried-and-true products that foster confidence and independence, identifying the importance of a bond between parent and child through each stage of development.

"Our vision is to be the most relevant and trusted brand in the industry; this starts and ends with parents, setting our standards as high as theirs. Stokke products are more than just furniture, they are tools for early childhood development," said Jacob Kragh, CEO, Stokke. "We are honored to be trusted among parents and dedicated to providing craftsmanship and quality."

Stokke has grown to provide worldwide distribution through direct channels and retail partners in 50 countries and brand strives to become the company that generations of parents seek for products and advice when starting the journey of raising a family. Stokke continues, and will continue, to focus on providing the tools and products to promote children's healthy development has been the momentum for the brand's longevity.

To gain further insight on the connection between parent and child and child development, Stokke funded a three-year PhD study regarding "Learning and Social Development at the Dining table" to continue to be the leading brand in this category. This study is supervised by Associate Professor, Johanne Smith-Nielson and will explore eating situations with caregivers and young children (0-3 years old), which will back Stokke's innovative work with scientifical proof points. Stokke will utilize the key findings of this study for caregivers to support them with founded knowledge.

Not only has Stokke had solid financial years recently, but the brand is on track to double in size by 2025. Jacob Kragh, CEO of Stokke, shared on WorldWide Business with Kathy Ireland as sponsored content, the brand's dedication to help parents give their children the best possible start in life. The episode premiered last night, April 23rd, on Fox Business Network Additionally, the company has recently acquired brands including, BABYZEN, MUKAKO, LIMAS and EVOMOVE / Nomi, all of which will help the brand become even more recognizable moving forward.

ABOUT STOKKE

Stokke AS was founded in Ålesund, on the west coast of Norway, in 1932, and began as a producer of bus seats and furniture for adults. The first product for children was launched in 1972 - the iconic Tripp Trapp® chair designed by Peter Opsvik - and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022. The chair is made in Europe and has sold more than 13 million chairs globally.

Focused on providing children with the best start in life, Stokke works to encourage children to become self-reliant and confident learners. The Stokke family of products all adhere to our core values of sustainability, design, and child development and focus on providing children the best start in life.

In June 2021, Stokke acquired a German baby carrier company LIMAS and Mukako, an Italian brand that makes multi-activity play tables for children.

