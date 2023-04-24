TARA BILLIK JOINS THE JIM HENSON COMPANY AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FEATURE FILMS

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tara Billik has joined The Jim Henson Company as Vice President of Feature Films, overseeing the development of the Company's fantasy, science fiction, animated, and family projects. The announcement was made today by Lisa Henson, the Company's CEO to whom Billik will report.

Tara Billik (PRNewswire)

"Tara brings an enthusiasm for and deep knowledge of all things Henson. She has a passion for the film genres that are our favorites to produce, and her expertise will serve her well as she dives into our deep slate of animation, family, fantasy, and science fiction titles." said Henson.

The Jim Henson Company's most recent features include the internationally acclaimed Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (Netflix), as well as The Portable Door for MGM+. Projects currently in development include Muppet Man with Disney, The 13 1/2 lives of Captain Bluebear with Netflix, and the highly anticipated Labyrinth sequel with TriStar.

Billik most recently served as Vice President of Film & TV at Mythical Entertainment and as Vice President of Development and Production at Gunpowder & Sky. She previously held creative development positions for producer Marianne Maddalena and Oscar winner Graham King's GK Films. Billik began her career working for Wes Craven, and has worked on a myriad of productions including Hugo, The Tourist, The Rum Diary, The Town, Rango, The Hills Have Eyes 2, Edge of Darkness, and more.

Billik hails from Michigan and holds a B.A. in Film and Video Studies from The University of Michigan.

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 65 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company's most recent credits include the acclaimed Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix, the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV+, and the feature film The Portable Door for MGM+. Other television credits include Slumberkins, Harriet the Spy and Fraggle Rock: Rock On, all for Apple TV+, Word Party for Netflix, Earth to Ned for Disney+, and the Emmy-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Other TV productions include Dinosaur Train (PBS), Splash and Bubbles (PBS), Sid the Science Kid (PBS), and Julie's Greenroom (Netflix), as well as Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, and the sci-fi series Farscape. Feature film credits include The Star (Sony Pictures Animation), Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (Disney), and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal, and Labyrinth.

With additional locations in New York and London, The Jim Henson Company is headquartered in Los Angeles on the historic Charlie Chaplin lot, complete with soundstage and post-production facilities. The Company is home to Jim Henson's Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent character-building and visual effects group with international film, television, theme park and advertising clients, as well as Henson Recording Studios, one of the music industry's top recording facilities known for its world-class blend of state-of-the-art and vintage equipment. The Company's Henson Alternative credits include The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell (Netflix), the feature film The Happytime Murders, and the popular live puppet improvisational show Puppet-Up! – Uncensored.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company