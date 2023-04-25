ANNOUNCING A NEW PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN THE ANGEL CAPITAL ASSOCIATION AND LINQTO

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linqto, a leading global private markets investment platform, that provides accredited investors with access to some of the world's most sought-after privately held companies, announced today its partnership with the Angel Capital Association, or "ACA", a professional society of over 15,000 accredited angel investors.

Linqto. Private Investing made simple. (PRNewswire)

According to Linqto Chief Strategy Officer, Karim Nurani, "We are really excited to join forces with the ACA. Both of our organizations do a tremendous job in offering great deal flow, education, and empowerment for investors, and now the angel investing organizations' members will have unique access and insights into investment opportunities in later-stage, high-growth companies, along with the world-class education we provide to help investors understand how best to engage."

The ACA's CEO, Pat Gouhin, said, "This is a natural partnership for us to pursue. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality of access to quality deals, education, and networking to our members, and the opportunities to expand these efforts with Linqto complement what we do perfectly."

With this partnership, experts from Linqto will actively engage with ACA subject matter experts from various committees and peer groups to broaden the horizons for this group of investors as well. Long time ACA member, community supporter, and prolific angel investor, David Rose, will be in a discussion with Mr. Nurani on June 15th at 9am PST talking about how to identify great companies to invest in to create "freshly minted unicorns."

Register: https://l.linqto.com/cii6sz

Linqto will also be the gold sponsor of the ACA's Summit of Angel Investing in Las Vegas on May 16 – 18th. Register here: https://events.angelcapitalassociation.org/summit2023

About Linqto

Linqto is a global leading financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, invest in, and make liquid investments in the world's leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $170 million of investment transactions in 40+ innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies and a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 65,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more please visit: www.linqto.com.

About ACA

ACA is a professional society of accredited angel investors who make up the world's most prolific early-stage investment class. The association is the largest professional development organization for angel investors in the world deploying more than $650 million in early-stage capital each year. ACA has over 15,000-member accredited angel investors, 260 angel groups, accredited platforms and family offices as well as 30,000+ entrepreneurial companies in its member investment portfolios.

Learn more at https://www.angelcapitalassociation.org/

About Linqto Learn

Linqto Learn is a monthly educational event where we deep dive into certain topics that need further investigating, be it AI or Spacetech. We pick exceptional individuals who are experts in their field to sit down and dissect their thoughts and discuss their journey. These events are geared towards our community of accredited investors who need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to learning about new technology and trends.

