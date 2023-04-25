Guidehouse's Taylor Hathorn Honored with AFCEA 40 Under Forty Award

Managing Consultant at Guidehouse, Hathorn supports the DOJ CIO

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Taylor Hathorn, managing consultant at Guidehouse has been selected as a winner of the AFCEA 40 Under Forty Award.

This award is given to 40 individuals aged 40 and under for their significant contributions in the technical science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields by providing innovation, thought leadership, and support to their client or organizations using information technology.

Through her role at Guidehouse, Hathorn supports the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the Department of Justice (DOJ) where she is a strategic advisor for the Department's CIO and the office's main support liaison between the office of the CIO and the staff offices it oversees.

She has more than 10 years of experience in management, communications, policy, and public relations spaces. In her two years at Guidehouse, Taylor has received multiple awards, including the Defense & Security Segment Recognition Program Award.

Taylor serves on Guidehouse's Defense & Security Segment's staff advisory board. She frequently works with the management of non-profits and fundraising initiatives and has also taught leadership and development courses as an adjunct professor for her alma mater, the University of Tennessee. Taylor serves as a guest lecturer for college campuses, recruiting strategic communications and policy professionals to the cybersecurity space.

In addition to her career, Taylor serves on several non-profit boards promoting financial support for first generation college students, and the support of military personnel. As a Gold Star Sister herself, Taylor is passionate about the support of veteran services initiatives, supporting organizations such as Gold Star Families, Mission 22, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Gold Star Teens, and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation.

"Taylor brings an excellent mix of experience, innovation and passion to all aspects of her work," said Brian Wodarski, Partner at Guidehouse. "She is an invaluable asset to our team and we congratulate her on this well deserved recognition."

Hathorn will be honored during an awards ceremony on May 1, 2023 during AFCEA's TechNet Cyber event at the Baltimore Convention Center.

