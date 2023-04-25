HEC Paris to Launch Executive Education Courses with edX

Top business school to expand learning opportunities for professionals with leadership and management courses

LANHAM, Md. and PARIS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEC Paris, one of Europe's leading business schools, and edX, the global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced that HEC Paris is launching its first executive education courses with edX in key business management topics. The new offerings make it possible for professionals around the world to to study with one of the foremost management institutions.

The first course—" The Leader as a Coach "—is now open for enrollment, with a second course slated to launch in the coming months. Both offerings add to edX's catalog of more than 4,000 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

According to Catalyst , employees that work with highly empathetic leaders are both more innovative and more engaged. The new HEC Paris courses will help learners gain the wide set of skills needed to excel as a manager in today's business landscape and become more effective and motivating leaders.

"There's an urgent need across all industry sectors for trained managers who can help guide teams large and small through a fast-paced, dynamic global business environment," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "Now, HEC Paris and edX are making it easy for learners around the world to take on those challenges by making programs from one of the world's most prestigious management institutions available to busy working professionals."

Designed for both aspiring and experienced executives, the HEC Paris courses will teach learners how to build high-impact and resilient teams to boost their earning potential in an increasingly competitive global job market. After finishing a course, learners will receive a certificate of completion from HEC Paris, one of the few business schools to earn the prestigious triple-crown accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the Association of MBAs, and EQUIS.

About HEC Paris

Established in 1881, HEC Paris is one of the oldest and most prestigious business schools in France. The school's three-part motto — think, teach, act — lies at the heart of the HEC Paris mission. For 140 years, the school has united its community around five shared values: excellence, curiosity, entrepreneurial spirit, responsibility, and diversity. Today, HEC Paris holds the prestigious triple-crown accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, Association of MBA, and EQUIS. It is ranked #1 worldwide in Executive Education by the Financial Times and is consistently recognized as one of the leading business schools in the world.

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org

