Madison Liquidators Offers New Space Seating Line

MADISON, Wis., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Star Products (OSP) has just delivered their Space Seating series including heavy-duty office chairs to the Madison Liquidators online marketplace. The Space Seating collection offers a dynamic selection of modern office chairs that pairs well with a variety of interior decorating styles. The focus of incorporating this new line into existing products is to offer greater choices for big and tall customers.

Space Seating Heavy Duty Office Chair by Office Star Products (PRNewswire)

Heavy-duty office chairs are ergonomically engineered to support office workers throughout the workday, mitigating or even eliminating the aches from regular work in a seated position. These big and tall chairs offer weight limits of up to 300 or 400 pounds and include fully adjustable elements. The OSP Space Seating collection itself adds a contemporary, state-of-the-art flare to any office environment with a high-end appearance that spans the entire series.

The expansion of heavy-duty chair options is important for instilling confidence and surety in customers who need office furniture made using the highest of industry standards. In providing quality choices for a particular type of consumer, Madison Liquidators hopes to signal that no accommodation is too small, especially where there is a real need for marketplace diversification. Another stand-apart factor is that the new products are available in a spectrum of price points and boast both style and comfort for the modern office worker.

Additionally, OSP provides a limited lifetime warranty as a guarantee for their products. These heavy-duty office chairs are constructed to last years in service as desk or conference chairs, while maintaining their attractive appearance. Top tier materials are utilized including aluminum or metal frames, with mesh or leather upholstery and backing. Through the online marketplace, office furniture customers can continue to expect exceptional customer support throughout the purchasing process.

Since it can be more difficult to find the right design, capacity and quality of furniture to personalize the office experience for big and tall employees, Madison Liquidators hopes that these new heavy-duty chair additions continue to provide stylish and functional options which move away from one-size-fits-all and instead promotes affordable customization.

Madison Liquidators 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Madison Liquidators) (PRNewswire)

