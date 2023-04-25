Maxwell Healthcare Associates' Director of Quality and Compliance, Kimberly Mulquin-Shumway Appointed to NAHC Advocacy Council 2023

SHOREVIEW, Minn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Director of Quality and Compliance at Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), Kimberly Mulquin-Shumway, has been appointed to both the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) Advocacy Council 2023 as well as the Education Advisory Council.

The Advocacy Council within NAHC is tasked with reaching consensus policy positions related to legislative and regulatory issues in the home care and hospice sectors. This council is the leading voice of advocacy influencing elected officials on behalf of patients, families, and providers, regarding matters pending before governmental and industry entities. The Advocacy Council is committed to promoting the provision of high-quality care while ensuring consideration of stakeholder interests within the industry. Furthermore, Mulquin-Shumway will assist in the development of timely, balanced, commercial-free, and engaging educational curriculum for NAHC's annual meeting through her responsibilities with the Education Advisory Council.

According to the Director of Government Affairs at NAHC, Calvin McDaniel, Shumway's expertise will prove a tremendous asset for the success of NAHC's goals in 2023. "Kimberly's extensive experience and deep expertise in care in the home will be pivotal in chartering our policy and advocacy course as we work to identify solutions to significant rate cuts, oversight concerns, and workforce shortages," said McDaniel. "We at NAHC look forward to working with Kimberly and the team at MHA."

As a member, Mulquin-Shumway's expertise in care, education, and quality direction will empower her to make informed decisions, assisting the council and representing the industry to positively influence post-acute outcomes. "I am ecstatic about my appointments to the NAHC entities. Working in quality throughout my career for different organizations, the quality efforts are usually focused on a single organization's goals. Being able to bring my knowledge and experience to the table and work towards positive change in the home-based care industry is exciting. I am confident the responsibilities will provide a means to impact home-based care, improving the lives of many people," said Shumway about her recent appointments. In addition to promoting positive advocacy and creating curriculum, Mulquin-Shumway will provide counsel to the NAHC Public Policy Committee, issuing further insight on proceedings in the space.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Maxwell Healthcare Associates boasts an average of 20 years of experience in the post-acute space and has a pulse on what's relevant now in the industry. MHA can work with home health and hospice agencies to strategize, optimize, and transform agencies across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.maxwellhca.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Maxwell Healthcare Associates