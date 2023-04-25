MISSION POINT HEALTHCARE SERVICES TO DEPLOY LATEST UV-C DISINFECTION TECHNOLOGY ACROSS ALL 27 FACILITIES IN MICHIGAN

More than 300 devices will be installed furthering Mission Point Healthcare's steadfast commitment to protecting patients and staff

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Point Healthcare Services, a full-service health care services and management company, today announced the rollout of UV-C disinfection technology in partnership with R-Zero , a global leader in healthy buildings and green buildings. Mission Point Healthcare Services utilized Infection Control Grants made available by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to adopt the technology, deploying nearly 300 R-Zero Beam and Vive devices for continuous disinfection across its 27 locations in Michigan. R-Zero systems use UV-C technology to neutralize 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms and will protect approximately 5,350 residents and staff across Mission Point's facilities.

"We are fully committed to the health, safety and care of our residents and our staff and are continuously looking for ways to improve our end-to-end performance," said Mission Point COO Paul Pruitt. "The opportunity to deploy R-Zero's proven air quality technology through a generous grant from MDHHS was a powerful combination for us."

The MDHHS grants have been made available to support structural and operational improvements to skilled nursing facilities to reduce the spread of infectious diseases in Michigan. These grants can be used to pay for all or a portion of the costs of infection control improvements incurred between March 3, 2021 and September 30, 2023.

"We're honored that Mission Point Healthcare Services chose to use their MDHHS grant funding on our systems and technology, and that they recognize that creating healthy indoor environments is key to providing the highest quality of care to residents," said Jennifer Nuckles, CEO of R-Zero. "R-Zero is proud to partner with Mission Point Healthcare Services to drive forward their commitment to keeping residents and staff safe and living healthy and happy lives."

Today R-Zero's sustainable technology is being used to protect millions of people across North America across public and private sectors, including K-12 schools, college campuses, corporate campuses, hospitals, senior care communities, parks and recreation and other government facilities.

About R-Zero:

R-Zero is a healthy buildings and green buildings company dedicated to making our shared indoor spaces safer and more efficient, sustainable, and productive. R-Zero combines the power of UV-C light, IoT-connected hardware and sensors, and AI to enable organizations to create safe shared environments for our education, healthcare, corporate, and public sector communities to thrive. R-Zero's system of connected biosafety technology protects millions of people and provides automation, greater visibility, and smarter risk reduction to bring people together safely. R-Zero is backed by Mayo Clinic and the earliest investors in Google, Amazon, Tesla, and SpaceX including DBL Partners, World Innovation Lab, and SOSV/HAX. For more information, visit www.rzero.com

