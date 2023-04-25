SHEIN CELEBRATES ITS ANNUAL ZEUPHORIA PARTY WITH STAR-STUDDED LINE-UP AND PERFORMANCES BY ANDERSON .PAAK, NORA EN PURE, DJ BENDER, FISHER, KAYTRANADA, KITTY CA$H AND MORE

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the popular trendy global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, hosted an epic Zeuphoria, an all-day event at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The event featured performances by Anderson .Paak, Nora En Pure, DJ Bender, Fisher, Kaytranada, Kitty Ca$h and The Future X.

Tyga at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

"The return to Zenyara Estate to host our all-day party Zeuphoria has given SHEIN the opportunity to bring festival lovers together to experience our brand and to provide a space for those who want to explore and showcase festival fashion trends," said Maxine Silva, Senior Director of Brand PR at SHEIN.

Throughout the day, celebrities including Tove Lo, 24kGoldn, Alabama Barker, Tyga, Swaggy, Gia Giudice, Ava Michelle, Rickey Thompson, SG Lewis, Shenseea, Erica Wheeler, Betnijah Laney, Niki DeMartino, Talabi Twins, Chuck Liddel, Denzel Dion, Fai Khadra, Gorillaz, Jodie Woods, Joseph Baena, Kenny Stills and more stopped by for the weekend festivities at Zenyara Estate.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails and beverages by Don Julio Tequila and Heineken Silver throughout the events. Additionally, on-site, guests got to enjoy make-up touch-ups by SHEGLAM and exclusive access to a gifting suite to enhance their festival experience.

SHEIN released a Music Fest Collection that includes an eclectic collection including rhinestone fringe, crochet tops and dresses, classic denim and more offered for women, men and curve styles, all available for purchase at us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinmusicfest.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEINgroup.com .

Jodie Woods and Alabama Barker at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Tove Lo at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The Future X at SHEIN's Zeuphoria Day Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Gia Giudice and friends at SHEIN's Zeuphoria Day Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Anderson .Paak at SHEIN's Zeuphoria After Party at the Zenyara Estate during weekend two of Coachella on April 22nd, 2023. (PRNewswire)

