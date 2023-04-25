Texas Entrepreneur Christian Rumscheidt Establishes Vernissage, LLC to Invest in Companies That Leverage Design to Grow

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Rumscheidt, founder of Rumscheidt inc., has announced the launch of his latest venture, Vernissage, LLC. The newly-formed private holding company will invest in businesses that leverage Design Thinking to unlock growth. By offering a blend of capital, expertise, and services, Vernissage will support a portfolio of operations, aiming to maximize the potential of each investment.

Mr. Rumscheidt commented on the investment strategy: "Design encompasses various essential business aspects such as streamlining workflows, allocating resources, and showcasing style. However, its true power lies in its ability to inspire and ignite a spirit of action, which has fueled my passionate pursuit of this field."

Vernissage, LLC will focus on investing in companies with growth potential and will work closely with management teams to provide strategic guidance, access to Rumscheidt services, and capital. The company's expertise in design thinking will help businesses transform their operations and create products and services that delight customers.

The name "Vernissage" was chosen for its nature as a private preview of the future, an opportunity to unveil something new and celebrate what is and will become, all with a spirit of new beginnings.

Vernissage will seek out businesses that align with its values and vision and provide them with the necessary resources to succeed.

"We are thrilled with the launch of Vernissage and eagerly anticipate collaborating with like-minded businesses that share our enthusiasm for design-led innovation," said Rumscheidt. "Our goal is to create a portfolio of businesses that become leaders in their industries and are committed to earning the confidence of their customers."

The formation of Vernissage represents a significant milestone for Christian Rumscheidt and his team as they continue to build a reputation for bold ideas and focusing on actionable design. Commenting on future projects, Rumscheidt said: "Judge us by our actions versus our words; we will have more to announce soon."

Vernissage, LLC is headquartered in Houston, TX, and plans to expand its operations globally. The company is currently seeking opportunities to invest in innovative businesses with the potential for significant growth.

For more information about Christian Rumscheidt and Vernissage, LLC, please visit their website at http://vrnsg.com

