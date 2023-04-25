Violent gangs controlling much of Haiti - leaving the country in extreme chaos

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the tragic assassination of President Moise on July 7, 2021, Haiti has plunged into a state of disarray with no stable government in place. The absence of publicly elected officials has left the country vulnerable and effectively operating as a failed state. The resultant surge in gang activity has been marked by horrific violence—including kidnappings, rapes, looting, and brutal murders. This situation has forced many families in and around the capital city of Port-au-Prince to flee their homes as gangs expand outward to take over, leading to a mass exodus of thousands of people.

Just last week, on April 19th, 2023, more than 150 innocent individuals, including men, women, and children, were brutally murdered by gangs in the village of Source Mateles. The rampant violence has left the country in a dire situation where resources are scarce, and the need for intervention is urgent.

"The people of Haiti do not deserve to live like this. No one does," said Brad Johnson, Mission of Hope President. "Based on past experiences and 25 years as an organization working in Haiti, we believe that military intervention in Haiti would establish an environment that would allow the nation to stabilize and progress toward rebuilding. We are not requesting the United States solve the crisis, but rather, to lend a hand in creating a peaceful environment. This would give moms, dads, and children a chance to lay their heads to rest at night without the constant fear of losing their lives."

"As human beings, we are all created in the image of God, and it's our moral obligation to stand up for those who have been silenced," said Brad Johnson. "The Haitian people cannot continue to live like this, and we are calling for governments, NGOs, businesses, churches, and you and I to raise our voices together and act for the people of Haiti. "

