LendingClub Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income of $13.7M, Driven by 7% Sequential Increase in Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Deposits Up 13% Sequentially to $7.2B; $1.6B in Cash
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"We delivered a solid quarter driven by our strategic advantages, including over 15 years of cycle-tested data, prudent and agile underwriting, and our digital marketplace bank model," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub CEO. "While we expect continued industry and macro headwinds, these significant advantages, along with our growing online consumer deposit franchise and high-yielding short duration assets, provide us with a range of options to navigate the current macro environment while we build toward an ambitious future for the company and our growing membership base."
First Quarter 2023 Results
Balance Sheet:
- Total assets grew 10% sequentially to $8.8 billion from $8.0 billion at December 31, 2022.
- Deposits up 13% sequentially to $7.2 billion; FDIC-insured deposits represent approximately 86% of total deposits.
- Loans and leases held for investment portfolio grew 4.6% sequentially from $5.6 billion to $5.9 billion.
- Substantial capital with a consolidated Tier 1 leverage ratio of 12.8% and consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.6%.
- Book value per common share of $11.08, up 1.4% from $10.93 at December 31, 2022.
- Tangible book value per common share of $10.23, up 1.7% from $10.06 at December 31, 2022.
Financial Performance:
- Loan originations were $2.3 billion compared to $2.5 billion in the prior quarter.
- Total net revenue was $245.7 million compared to $262.7 million in the prior quarter, as growth in net interest income was offset by lower marketplace revenue.
- Net income of $13.7 million, or diluted EPS of $0.13, compared to $23.6 million, or diluted EPS of $0.22, in the prior quarter, reflecting higher credit provisioning due to growth in the held-for-investment portfolio as well as higher tax expense.
- Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) of $88.4 million grew 7% over the prior quarter, driven by the Company's cost reduction actions and a $9.0 million one-time revenue benefit primarily due to slower prepayments.
- Credit quality of the held-for-investment prime loan portfolio performing in-line with expectations as portfolio seasons; provision for credit losses of $70.6 million primarily reflects $1.0 billion of quarterly loan originations held for investment.
- Efficiency ratio improved to 64.0% from 68.5% in the prior quarter due to cost reduction actions and marketing efficiency.
Three Months Ended
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Total net revenue
$ 245.7
$ 262.7
$ 289.5
Non-interest expense
157.3
180.0
191.2
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
88.4
82.7
98.3
Provision for credit losses
70.6
61.5
52.5
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
17.8
21.2
45.8
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4.1)
2.4
(5.0)
Net income
$ 13.7
$ 23.6
$ 40.8
Diluted EPS
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.39
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ —
$ 3.2
$ —
Net income excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 13.7
$ 20.4
$ 40.8
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit (1)
$ 0.13
$ 0.19
$ 0.39
(1) See page 3 of this release for additional information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
For a calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share, refer to the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables at the end of this release.
Financial Outlook
Second Quarter 2023
Loan Originations
$1.9B to $2.1B
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$60M to $70M
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S., where members can access a broad range of financial products and services designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Based on more than 150 billion cells of data and over $80 billion in loans, our advanced credit decisioning and machine-learning models are used across the customer lifecycle to expand seamless access to credit for our members, while generating compelling risk-adjusted returns for our loan investors. Since 2007, more than 4.7 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit, Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit, and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share. Our non-GAAP financial measures do have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results under GAAP.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies.
We believe Pre-Provision Net Revenue, Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit are important measures because they reflect the financial performance of our business operations. Pre-Provision Net Revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the provision for credit losses and income tax benefit/expense from net income. Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit adjusts for the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance in 2022. Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit by the weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding.
We believe Tangible Book Value (TBV) Per Common Share is an important measure used to evaluate the company's use of equity. TBV Per Common Share is a non-GAAP financial measure representing common equity reduced by goodwill and intangible assets, divided by ending common shares issued and outstanding.
For a reconciliation of such measures to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the tables beginning on page 13 of this release.
Safe Harbor Statement
Some of the statements above, including statements regarding our competitive advantages, macroeconomic outlook, anticipated future performance and financial results, are "forward-looking statements." The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: our ability to continue to attract and retain new and existing customers; our ability to realize the expected benefits from recent initiatives, including our cost reduction plan and the acquisition of a $1 billion loan portfolio; competition; overall economic conditions; the interest rate environment; the regulatory environment; demand for the types of loans facilitated by us; default rates and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Operating Highlights:
Non-interest income
$ 98,990
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
(22) %
(48) %
Net interest income
146,704
135,243
123,676
116,226
99,680
8 %
47 %
Total net revenue
245,694
262,708
304,913
330,058
289,537
(6) %
(15) %
Non-interest expense
157,308
180,044
186,219
209,386
191,204
(13) %
(18) %
Pre-provision net revenue(1)
88,386
82,664
118,694
120,672
98,333
7 %
(10) %
Provision for credit losses
70,584
61,512
82,739
70,566
52,509
15 %
34 %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
17,802
21,152
35,955
50,106
45,824
(16) %
(61) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
N/M
(17) %
Net income
13,666
23,591
43,198
182,060
40,836
(42) %
(67) %
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
—
3,180
5,015
135,300
—
N/M
N/M
Net income excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 13,666
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
$ 40,836
(33) %
(67) %
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.77
$ 0.40
(41) %
(68) %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
$ 0.39
(41) %
(67) %
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit(1)(2)
$ 0.13
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.45
$ 0.39
(32) %
(67) %
LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics:
Net interest margin
7.5 %
7.8 %
8.3 %
8.5 %
8.3 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
64.0 %
68.5 %
61.1 %
63.4 %
66.0 %
Return on average equity (ROE)(4)
4.6 %
7.2 %
14.2 %
33.8 %
18.7 %
Return on average total assets (ROA)(5)
0.7 %
1.1 %
2.5 %
5.5 %
3.1 %
Marketing expense as a % of loan originations
1.2 %
1.4 %
1.3 %
1.6 %
1.7 %
LendingClub Corporation Capital Metrics:
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
15.6 %
15.8 %
18.3 %
20.0 %
20.6 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.8 %
14.1 %
15.7 %
16.2 %
15.6 %
Book value per common share
$ 11.08
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
1 %
28 %
Tangible book value per common share(1)
$ 10.23
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
2 %
32 %
Loan Originations (in millions)(6):
Total loan originations
$ 2,288
$ 2,524
$ 3,539
$ 3,840
$ 3,217
(9) %
(29) %
Marketplace loans
$ 1,286
$ 1,824
$ 2,386
$ 2,819
$ 2,360
(29) %
(46) %
Loan originations held for investment
$ 1,002
$ 701
$ 1,153
$ 1,021
$ 856
43 %
17 %
Loan originations held for investment as a % of total loan originations
44 %
28 %
33 %
27 %
27 %
Servicing Portfolio AUM (in millions)(7):
Total servicing portfolio
$ 16,060
$ 16,157
$ 15,929
$ 14,783
$ 13,341
(1) %
20 %
Loans serviced for others
$ 10,504
$ 10,819
$ 11,807
$ 11,382
$ 10,475
(3) %
— %
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Continued)
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
As of and for the three months ended
% Change
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
Q/Q
Y/Y
Balance Sheet Data:
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net, excluding PPP loans
$ 5,091,969
$ 4,638,331
$ 4,414,347
$ 3,692,667
$ 3,049,325
10 %
67 %
PPP loans
$ 51,112
$ 66,971
$ 89,379
$ 118,794
$ 184,986
(24) %
(72) %
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net(8)
$ 5,143,081
$ 4,705,302
$ 4,503,726
$ 3,811,461
$ 3,234,311
9 %
59 %
Loans held for investment at fair value
$ 748,618
$ 925,938
$ 15,057
$ 20,583
$ 15,384
(19) %
4,766 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,891,699
$ 5,631,240
$ 4,518,783
$ 3,832,044
$ 3,249,695
5 %
81 %
Total assets
$ 8,754,018
$ 7,979,747
$ 6,775,074
$ 6,186,765
$ 5,574,425
10 %
57 %
Total deposits
$ 7,218,854
$ 6,392,553
$ 5,123,506
$ 4,527,672
$ 3,977,477
13 %
81 %
Total liabilities
$ 7,563,276
$ 6,815,453
$ 5,653,664
$ 5,107,648
$ 4,686,991
11 %
61 %
Total equity
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
2 %
34 %
N/M – Not meaningful
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2)
Excludes fourth, third and second quarter 2022 income tax benefit of $3.2 million, $5.0 million and $135.3 million, respectively, due to the release of a deferred tax asset valuation allowance.
(3)
Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue.
(4)
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average equity for the period presented.
(5)
Calculated as annualized net income (which excludes the income tax benefit from the release of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance in the periods it did not occur) divided by average total assets for the period presented.
(6)
Includes unsecured personal loans and auto loans only.
(7)
Loans serviced on our platform, which includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans and education and patient finance loans serviced for others and held for investment by the company.
(8)
Excludes loans held for investment at fair value, which primarily consists of a loan portfolio that was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The asset quality metrics presented in the following table are for loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
As of and for the three months ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
Asset Quality Metrics:
Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment
6.4 %
6.5 %
6.3 %
6.0 %
5.5 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment
7.1 %
7.3 %
7.2 %
6.9 %
6.6 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment
2.0 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
2.0 %
1.8 %
Net charge-offs
$ 49,845
$ 37,148
$ 22,658
$ 14,778
$ 8,632
Net charge-off ratio(1)
3.8 %
3.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
1.2 %
(1)
Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by average outstanding loans and leases held for investment during the period, excluding PPP loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following table presents loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and loans held for investment at fair value:
March 31,
December 31,
Unsecured personal
$ 4,319,148
$ 3,866,373
Residential mortgages
197,728
199,601
Secured consumer
212,748
194,634
Total consumer loans held for investment
4,729,624
4,260,608
Equipment finance (1)
153,905
160,319
Commercial real estate
372,770
373,501
Commercial and industrial (2)
235,639
238,726
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment
762,314
772,546
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5,491,938
5,033,154
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(348,857)
(327,852)
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost, net
$ 5,143,081
$ 4,705,302
Loans held for investment at fair value
748,618
925,938
Total loans and leases held for investment
$ 5,891,699
$ 5,631,240
(1)
Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment.
(2)
Includes $51.1 million and $67.0 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of March 31, 2023 and
December 31, 2022, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore,
the company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present the allowance for loan and lease losses on loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 312,489
$ 15,363
$ 327,852
$ 288,138
$ 15,063
$ 303,201
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
70,684
166
70,850
61,392
407
61,799
Charge-offs
(52,212)
(351)
(52,563)
(38,579)
(225)
(38,804)
Recoveries
2,585
133
2,718
1,538
118
1,656
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 333,546
$ 15,311
$ 348,857
$ 312,489
$ 15,363
$ 327,852
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Consumer
Commercial
Total
Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period
$ 128,812
$ 15,577
$ 144,389
Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment
53,718
(1,490)
52,228
Charge-offs
(9,017)
(72)
(9,089)
Recoveries
344
113
457
Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period
$ 173,857
$ 14,128
$ 187,985
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
PAST DUE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
The following tables present past due loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost and do not reflect loans held for investment at fair value:
March 31, 2023
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 26,941
$ 19,759
$ 18,984
$ 65,684
Residential mortgages
230
—
167
397
Secured consumer
1,922
260
187
2,369
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 29,093
$ 20,019
$ 19,338
$ 68,450
Equipment finance
$ 3,020
$ —
$ 771
$ 3,791
Commercial real estate
8,251
2,112
103
10,466
Commercial and industrial (1)
941
—
1,608
2,549
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 12,212
$ 2,112
$ 2,482
$ 16,806
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 41,305
$ 22,131
$ 21,820
$ 85,256
December 31, 2022
30-59
60-89
90 or More
Total Days
Unsecured personal
$ 21,016
$ 16,418
$ 16,255
$ 53,689
Residential mortgages
—
254
331
585
Secured consumer
1,720
382
188
2,290
Total consumer loans held for investment
$ 22,736
$ 17,054
$ 16,774
$ 56,564
Equipment finance
$ 3,172
$ —
$ 859
$ 4,031
Commercial real estate
—
102
—
102
Commercial and industrial (1)
—
—
1,643
1,643
Total commercial loans and leases held for investment (1)
$ 3,172
$ 102
$ 2,502
$ 5,776
Total loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost (1)
$ 25,908
$ 17,156
$ 19,276
$ 62,340
(1) Past due PPP loans are excluded from the tables.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Change (%)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
Q1 2023
vs
Q4 2022
Q1 2023
vs
Q1 2022
Non-interest income:
Origination fees
$ 70,543
$ 100,692
$ 122,093
(30) %
(42) %
Servicing fees
26,380
20,169
18,514
31 %
42 %
Gain on sales of loans
14,125
18,352
24,110
(23) %
(41) %
Net fair value adjustments
(15,414)
(15,774)
15,249
(2) %
(201) %
Marketplace revenue
95,634
123,439
179,966
(23) %
(47) %
Other non-interest income
3,356
4,026
9,891
(17) %
(66) %
Total non-interest income
98,990
127,465
189,857
(22) %
(48) %
Total interest income
202,413
173,999
111,653
16 %
81 %
Total interest expense
55,709
38,756
11,973
44 %
365 %
Net interest income
146,704
135,243
99,680
8 %
47 %
Total net revenue
245,694
262,708
289,537
(6) %
(15) %
Provision for credit losses
70,584
61,512
52,509
15 %
34 %
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and benefits
73,307
87,768
81,610
(16) %
(10) %
Marketing
26,880
35,139
55,080
(24) %
(51) %
Equipment and software
13,696
13,200
11,046
4 %
24 %
Depreciation and amortization
12,354
11,554
11,039
7 %
12 %
Professional services
9,058
10,029
12,406
(10) %
(27) %
Occupancy
4,310
4,698
6,019
(8) %
(28) %
Other non-interest expense
17,703
17,656
14,004
— %
26 %
Total non-interest expense
157,308
180,044
191,204
(13) %
(18) %
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
17,802
21,152
45,824
(16) %
(61) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,136)
2,439
(4,988)
N/M
(17) %
Net income
$ 13,666
$ 23,591
$ 40,836
(42) %
(67) %
Net income per share:
Basic EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.40
(41) %
(68) %
Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.13
$ 0.22
$ 0.39
(41) %
(67) %
Weighted-average common shares – Basic
106,912,139
105,650,177
101,493,561
1 %
5 %
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
106,917,770
105,984,612
105,052,904
1 %
2 %
N/M – Not meaningful
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
NET INTEREST INCOME
(In thousands, except percentages or as noted)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated LendingClub Corporation (1)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Interest-earning assets (2)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and other
$ 1,220,677
$ 13,714
4.49 %
$ 1,139,887
$ 10,595
3.72 %
$ 892,921
$ 688
0.31 %
Securities available for sale at fair value
362,960
3,900
4.30 %
349,512
3,359
3.84 %
325,155
4,511
5.55 %
Loans held for sale at fair value
110,580
5,757
20.83 %
114,851
5,724
19.93 %
255,139
7,450
11.68 %
Loans and leases held for investment:
Unsecured personal loans
4,066,713
133,687
13.15 %
3,825,808
125,872
13.16 %
2,060,323
78,376
15.22 %
Commercial and other consumer loans
1,175,504
16,780
5.71 %
1,164,326
15,197
5.22 %
1,075,412
13,066
4.86 %
Loans and leases held for investment at amortized cost
5,242,217
150,467
11.48 %
4,990,134
141,069
11.31 %
3,135,735
91,442
11.66 %
Loans held for investment at fair value
836,313
26,892
12.86 %
308,570
10,862
14.08 %
18,523
593
12.80 %
Total loans and leases held for investment
6,078,530
177,359
11.67 %
5,298,704
151,931
11.47 %
3,154,258
92,035
11.67 %
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
46,525
1,683
14.47 %
66,469
2,390
14.38 %
198,813
6,969
14.02 %
Total interest-earning assets
7,819,272
202,413
10.35 %
6,969,423
173,999
9.99 %
4,826,286
111,653
9.25 %
Cash and due from banks and restricted cash
71,878
64,907
92,683
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(338,359)
(314,861)
(163,631)
Other non-interest earning assets
666,650
613,664
486,363
Total assets
$ 8,219,441
$ 7,333,133
$ 5,241,701
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Checking and money market accounts
$ 1,633,691
$ 7,568
1.88 %
$ 1,929,260
$ 7,500
1.54 %
$ 2,240,450
$ 1,724
0.31 %
Savings accounts and certificates of deposit
4,747,478
45,705
3.90 %
3,576,205
28,251
3.13 %
1,071,133
1,714
0.64 %
Interest-bearing deposits
6,381,169
53,273
3.39 %
5,505,465
35,751
2.58 %
3,311,583
3,438
0.42 %
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings
46,525
1,683
14.47 %
66,469
2,390
14.38 %
198,813
6,969
14.02 %
Other interest-bearing liabilities
107,520
753
2.80 %
105,834
615
2.33 %
312,690
1,566
2.00 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,535,214
55,709
3.46 %
5,677,768
38,756
2.71 %
3,823,086
11,973
1.25 %
Non-interest bearing deposits
241,954
251,686
227,337
Other liabilities
263,868
266,558
319,241
Total liabilities
$ 7,041,036
$ 6,196,012
$ 4,369,664
Total equity
$ 1,178,405
$ 1,137,121
$ 872,037
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,219,441
$ 7,333,133
$ 5,241,701
Interest rate spread
6.90 %
7.28 %
8.00 %
Net interest income and net interest margin
$ 146,704
7.50 %
$ 135,243
7.76 %
$ 99,680
8.26 %
(1)
Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations.
(2)
Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 22,732
$ 23,125
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,614,265
1,033,905
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,636,997
1,057,030
Restricted cash
47,342
67,454
Securities available for sale at fair value ($428,395 and $399,668 at amortized cost, respectively)
380,028
345,702
Loans held for sale at fair value
44,647
110,400
Loans and leases held for investment
5,491,938
5,033,154
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(348,857)
(327,852)
Loans and leases held for investment, net
5,143,081
4,705,302
Loans held for investment at fair value
748,618
925,938
Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value
38,855
55,425
Property, equipment and software, net
144,041
136,473
Goodwill
75,717
75,717
Other assets
494,692
500,306
Total assets
$ 8,754,018
$ 7,979,747
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Interest-bearing
$ 7,018,014
$ 6,158,560
Noninterest-bearing
200,840
233,993
Total deposits
7,218,854
6,392,553
Borrowings
52,980
74,858
Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value
38,855
55,425
Other liabilities
252,587
292,617
Total liabilities
7,563,276
6,815,453
Equity
Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 107,460,734 and 106,546,995 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
1,075
1,065
Additional paid-in capital
1,637,283
1,628,590
Accumulated deficit
(414,079)
(427,745)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(33,537)
(37,616)
Total equity
1,190,742
1,164,294
Total liabilities and equity
$ 8,754,018
$ 7,979,747
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
Pre-Provision Net Revenue
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
GAAP Net income
$ 13,666
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 40,836
Less: Provision for credit losses
(70,584)
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
(52,509)
Less: Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
Pre-provision net revenue
$ 88,386
$ 82,664
$ 118,694
$ 120,672
$ 98,333
For the three months ended
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
Non-interest income
$ 98,990
$ 127,465
$ 181,237
$ 213,832
$ 189,857
Net interest income
146,704
135,243
123,676
116,226
99,680
Total net revenue
245,694
262,708
304,913
330,058
289,537
Non-interest expense
(157,308)
(180,044)
(186,219)
(209,386)
(191,204)
Pre-provision net revenue
88,386
82,664
118,694
120,672
98,333
Provision for credit losses
(70,584)
(61,512)
(82,739)
(70,566)
(52,509)
Income before income tax benefit (expense)
17,802
21,152
35,955
50,106
45,824
Income tax benefit (expense)
(4,136)
2,439
7,243
131,954
(4,988)
GAAP Net income
$ 13,666
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
$ 40,836
Net Income Excluding Income Tax Benefit and Diluted EPS Excluding Income Tax Benefit
For the three months ended
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
GAAP Net income
$ 23,591
$ 43,198
$ 182,060
Less: Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
3,180
5,015
135,300
Net income excluding income tax benefit
$ 20,411
$ 38,183
$ 46,760
GAAP Diluted EPS – common stockholders
$ 0.22
$ 0.41
$ 1.73
(A)
Income tax benefit from release of tax valuation allowance
$ 3,180
$ 5,015
$ 135,300
(B)
Weighted-average common shares – Diluted
105,984,612
105,853,938
105,042,626
(A/B)
Diluted EPS impact of income tax benefit
$ 0.03
$ 0.05
$ 1.29
Diluted EPS excluding income tax benefit
$ 0.19
$ 0.36
$ 0.44
LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
GAAP common equity
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
Less: Goodwill
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
(75,717)
Less: Intangible assets
(15,201)
(16,334)
(17,512)
(18,690)
(19,886)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,099,824
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
Book value per common share
GAAP common equity
$ 1,190,742
$ 1,164,294
$ 1,121,410
$ 1,079,117
$ 887,434
Common shares issued and outstanding
107,460,734
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
Book value per common share
$ 11.08
$ 10.93
$ 10.67
$ 10.41
$ 8.68
Tangible book value per common share
Tangible common equity
$ 1,099,824
$ 1,072,243
$ 1,028,181
$ 984,710
$ 791,831
Common shares issued and outstanding
107,460,734
106,546,995
105,088,761
103,630,776
102,194,037
Tangible book value per common share
$ 10.23
$ 10.06
$ 9.78
$ 9.50
$ 7.75
