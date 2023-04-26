LINEAR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES MOUSER ELECTRONICS AS ITS AUTHORIZED DISTRIBUTOR

FREMONT, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linear Integrated Systems, Inc., a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision, high-performance, small-signal discrete semiconductors, announced it has entered into a new distribution partnership with Mouser Electronics.

Mouser provides a fast and effective way of matching customers with specific design solutions and products we offer.

"Mouser's supply capabilities provide an excellent resource for electronics designers and manufacturers, and we're very excited about working with the Mouser team," Linear Systems President Timothy S. McCune said. "Mouser provides a fast and effective way of matching our products with customers needing the specific design solutions we offer."

"Linear Integrated Systems is very well regarded for its high-quality, reliable and innovative discrete solutions," said Heather McGriff, Director of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "We are excited to be able to offer Linear Integrated Systems' products to our customers around the world and look forward to a mutually successful partnership."

From front-line military uses such as undersea listening to highly demanding sensor systems to studio microphones, Linear Systems' components are used in a wide range of high-end applications. The company's LSK389 dual monolithic JFET, for example, provides unmatched performance for front-end audio amplification.

Located in Fremont, CA, Linear Systems is a world leader in monolithic dual Junction Field Effect Transistors (JFETs). The privately held, 36-year-old U.S. company was founded by John H. Hall, co-founder of Intersil and founder of Micro Power Systems. Products are fabricated in Silicon Valley.

Linear Systems' product line consists of: Ultra-Low-Noise N-Channel and P-Channel Dual and Single JFETs, High-Speed Lateral DMOS Switches, Bipolar Transistors, Current-Regulating Diodes, Low-Leakage Diodes and Small-Signal MOSFETs. For more information about Linear Systems please contact Ms. Laura Madonna at laura@linearsystems.com.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

