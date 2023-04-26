Precision Medicine Group Welcomes New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer and Chief People Officer

Stacey Hanna, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, leads all legal and compliance functions across Precision Medicine Group

Tina Durocher-Murphy, Chief People Officer, is charged with fostering a culture committed to growth, teamwork, professional development, and improving patient lives

BETHESDA, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Medicine Group (PMG), a leading next-generation provider of drug development and commercialization services, today announced the appointments of Stacey Hanna, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, and Tina Durocher-Murphy, Chief People Officer. In these roles, Stacey and Tina are responsible for all legal and compliance and human resources functions, respectively, across the enterprise. Both leaders will report directly to Mark Clein, Chief Executive Officer of Precision Medicine Group.

"As Precision Medicine Group innovates and evolves, adding senior-level talent like Tina and Stacey contributes significantly to scaling people, process, and culture for our next phase of growth," said Clein. "Stacey and Tina are experienced leaders who have proven track records to ensure that our people and processes are well connected to and supported for our growth trajectory."

As General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Stacey and the legal and compliance team will serve as an internal strategic business partner, providing clear, pragmatic, and effective legal direction to mitigate risks for the organization, clients, and partners while offering sound guidance to support business value and transformation. In joining PMG, Stacey brings nearly 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, building legal and compliance departments at both large public companies and small private equity portfolio companies.

"I'm excited to lead a talented legal and compliance department and to be joining PMG at such an exciting time for the company," Hanna said. "PMG is an accomplished organization, with a strong culture of collaboration and innovation, and I look forward to playing a part in the company's growth."

Prior to joining PMG, Stacey was the Vice President and General Counsel, Global Ethics & Compliance at Lonza. In this role, Stacey provided leadership to a global team in ethics and compliance, trade compliance, antitrust, diversity and inclusion, cultural change, risk management and strategy, and government affairs. Stacey joined Lonza in 2017 when they acquired her prior organization, Capsugel, from KKR & Co. Prior to joining Capsugel, Stacey was a corporate associate in the law department at Pfizer and in several large international law firms in Manhattan. Stacey earned her J.D. from Cornell Law School and her bachelor's degree, with honors, from Hamilton College.

Tina Durocher-Murphy, Chief People Officer

As Chief People Officer, Tina will work to foster a culture at PMG that understands and lives the company's Precision Principles and is responsible for the full suite of strategic talent solutions. With a lifelong passion for people, Tina brings more than three decades of background, experience, and technical knowledge in human resources, leading this function for both contract research organizations and healthcare companies.

"Being people-focused isn't just a phrase for me, it is foundational to our success," said Murphy. "For a service-focused organization like Precision, our ability to attract and retain good people impacts our bottom line and has a real influence on patients given our deep clinical development and commercialization experience. We are making a real difference."

Prior to joining PMG, Tina was the Chief People Officer of Millennium Physician Group and was responsible for leading the development and execution of Millennium's overall people strategy. Prior to Millennium, Tina was Senior Vice President, Head of Human Resources for PRA Health Sciences where she created a best-in-class human resource organization, earning them numerous industry recognitions. She also spent nearly a decade as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at IQVIA and 12 years with Abbott in various capacities. Tina earned her bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and her master's degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Springfield College in Massachusetts.

About Precision Medicine Group

Formed in 2012, Precision Medicine Group is a specialized services company supporting next-generation approaches to drug development and commercialization. Precision provides an integrated infrastructure that supports pharmaceutical and life science companies as they develop new products in the age of precision medicine. The company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, visit precisionmedicinegrp.com.

