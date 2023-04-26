Sotheby's International Realty Launches New Brand Ad Campaign

"Nothing Compares to What's Next" Empowers Buyers and Sellers to Dream Again

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand advertising campaign – "Nothing Compares to What's Next." The campaign builds on the brand's successful 2021 "Nothing Compares" positioning and showcases the distinct value of working with a Sotheby's International Realty agent. Reflecting digital transformation, the campaign was designed for social media first and comes to life across video, digital, and print executions.

The campaign gives consumers permission to dream about "what's next" as they begin opening their minds to buying or selling a home following Covid-19, reopening borders, and market shifts, while positioning Sotheby's International Realty agents as advisors who will help them move into the next chapter of their lives.

"At Sotheby's International Realty, our agents understand that moves are often motivated by lifestyle changes, not market timing," said Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer for Sotheby's International Realty. "'Nothing Compares to What's Next' illuminates a path towards finding a home to meet their needs of today and introduces partners that can help them navigate the ever-evolving marketplace."

As Connected TV (CTV) has grown in popularity amongst affluent households, the brand is increasing its investment with Google through YouTube Connected TV to bring the campaign to life on the largest screen in the home. Through the video action campaign, consumers can push sothebysrealty.com, the brand's Webby award-winning website, to their mobile device, search properties worldwide, and quickly connect with a Sotheby's International Realty agent by one-touch text message or phone call, allowing for a frictionless consumer inquiry.

The "Nothing Compares to What's Next" campaign was developed by global experience design agency, Huge.

"The newest phase of the campaign, 'Nothing Compares to What's Next,' is strategically and creatively sharper, and invites the brand's discerning clientele to define what 'next' means to them," said Jon Judah, Global Client President, Huge. "It allows every Sotheby's International Realty agent to open the door—both literally and figuratively—to the next chapter of their clients' lives."

In 2021, the brand's "Nothing Compares" campaign outperformed industry benchmarks three times over. Overall, the campaign drove a nearly 12% increase in positive brand lift, exceeding recall, awareness, and favorability compared to both North America and Financial Services norms.1

The new ad campaign will be available in several languages and can be localized by each of the brand's 1,075 offices. "Nothing Compares to What's Next" will consist of a multi-million-dollar ad spend and will be featured across a global portfolio of media partners spanning video, digital, and print. In addition to YouTube Connected TV, assets will be advertised on The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Dwell, Architectural Digest, Nikkei, Google, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,075 offices located in 81 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

