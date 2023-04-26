WiMi Hologram Cloud Promotes Digital Holographic Security Authentication Technology for Personal Privacy

BEIJING, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today proposed an analog signature scheme based on RSA digital signature algorithm and phase-shifting digital holography. WiMi plans to create a new digital holographic security authentication technology since the importance of personal information protection in the digital economy cannot be ignored. This technology applies digital holography to protect the network nodes' privacy information, making the nodes' transaction information permanently tamper-proof in digital transactions and ensuring network security.

Combining holographic technology with cryptocurrencies enables users to have more autonomy and independence. Digital holographic security authentication technology performs proof-of-work in blocks by designing novel block multidimensional array data structures to verify true copy verification and legitimate zone movement. The technology reveals random numbers of multidimensional array data from hashing under an AI algorithm, which makes the private information of nodes stored in digital holographic encryption, making the real identity of each node in the network unreachable by hackers.

WiMi's technology mainly involves a secure anonymity system to handle the privacy protection of a large amount of information. It is a digital signature technology that upgrades the traditional digital signature algorithm to holographic optics. This technology performs the PoW consensus algorithm in digital transactions and proves the true identity through digital holographic encryption, thus enabling legitimate block linkage. In addition, the design of a multidimensional array of block structures allows adequate storage than traditional blocks to represent a large amount of transaction information in the block. WiMi plans to introduce an efficient way to convert the original data into a multidimensional code and uses a combination of transactions and the previous hash of the heterogeneous logic operation to protect privacy. By recording all the information in the log and distributing its copies to network users, a de-flattened, open-source, and equalized holographic database is constructed, and the disadvantages of a centralized database that can be easily compromised are overcome.

WiMi takes a strategic model around connecting virtual reality content, media applications, and full-scene technology application research and development. WiMi also integrates advanced technologies such as AI algorithms in the holographic industry, and simultaneously embeds cutting-edge technologies in the digital economy to protect the ecosystem of creators and consumers. WiMi has developed a vast number of applications while constructing the holographic ecosystem. Combined with AI algorithm technology application module, WiMi will integrate the benefits of derivative economy and 6G through the latest technology of mobile application technology, hoping to boost another wave of the opening of a new generation of revolution.

