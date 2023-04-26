Wix to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 17, 2023

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ), today released registration information for Wix's conference call discussing the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/ .

What: Wix First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Registration & Replay: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIee93381d029e49b3901f4e54ea74b404 Replay is available for 12 months Webcast: https://investors.wix.com/

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

