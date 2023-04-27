COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

WALHALLA, S.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Community First Bancorporation, Inc. (OTC: CFOK, the "Company"), parent company for Community First Bank, Inc. (the "Bank"), announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Highlights of the results include:

The Company earned $1,035,000 for the first quarter or $.18 per common share.

Net interest income grew by 9.6% year over year.

Noninterest income and noninterest expense declined year over year, primarily due to the sale of SeaTrust Mortgage Company in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company's efficiency ratio improved to .77 from .83 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the 2022 quarter.

Total assets increased to $674,528,000 and total loans increased to $501,046,000 during the quarter.

Deposits increased 2.2% during the quarter.

The Bank adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments- Credit Losses: Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", also known as "CECL", at the beginning of 2023. The impact to the Company's capital upon adoption was approximately $371,000 .

Book value per common share increased to $8.36 as of March 31, 2023 from $7.96 as of December 31, 2022 .

Total consolidated earnings of $1,035,000 were recorded for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1,153,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Earnings per common share totaled $.18 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $.20 for the first quarter of 2022. Net income was impacted by lower noninterest income, including lower revenue following the sale of SeaTrust Mortgage Company, the Company's mortgage subsidiary, in the second quarter of 2022. Gains on sales of SBA loans were also lower in the 2023 first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Net interest income grew by 9.6% year over year for the first quarter of 2023, driven by higher interest rates and, to a lesser extent, higher loan volumes. The average yield for the quarter on interest-earning assets increased to 4.73% from 3.75% in the first quarter of 2022. Average balances of loans were higher by 4.2% in the first quarter of 2023 than in the first quarter of 2022. Rates paid on deposits and borrowings also increased. The average rate paid on interest bearing funding was 1.30% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to .53% in the first quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the first quarter was 3.71% on an annualized basis.

The Bank expensed $122,000 for credit losses during the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0 for the first quarter of 2022. The additional provision for credit losses primarily reflects growth in the loan portfolio.

Noninterest income totaled $934,000 for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $3,439,000 for the 2022 first quarter. In 2022 the Company was operating its mortgage subsidiary and also had higher income from sales of SBA loans than in the most recent quarter. The Company continues to focus on increasing its pipeline of SBA loans, some of which will be sold.

Noninterest expense decreased 28.8% year over year. The impact of the sale of the mortgage company was a significant factor in the decrease in noninterest expense. Salaries and benefit costs decreased $1,688,000, or 37.2%, in 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributed to the sale of the mortgage subsidiary. Occupancy expenses, marketing costs, professional fees, loan costs, and data processing costs also declined as a result of the sale of the mortgage subsidiary. One item related to the mortgage subsidiary that offset the decline in noninterest expense was the removal of a contra expense item related to mortgage loans held for sale commitments.

President and CEO Richard D. Burleson commented: "the first quarter of 2023 provided unprecedented opportunities to focus on our core strengths of lending locally and providing our customers with financial solutions that meet their needs. We continue to invest in training our associates and building our capabilities in a conservative manner."

Mr. Burleson continued: "a great deal of volatility occurred in our economy in the first quarter of 2023. We have successfully weathered this volatility by communicating with our customers to determine what is most important to them. We have found that our diverse, local customer base is a profound source of strength for our Company."

In 2023, with deposit cost increasing very quickly, we have been extremely vigilant on our expenses. During the first quarter, we offered early retirement to a group of associates who met the classifications we set and completed a staffing reduction. Additional cost saving measures regarding contract renegotiations with core vendors and other cost saving measures have been initiated."

At March 31, 2023, total gross loans held for investment were $501,046,000, an increase of 3.4%, compared to total gross loans held for investment of $484,676,000 at December 31, 2022.

Total deposits on March 31, 2023 were $581,307,000, compared to $568,633,000 on December 31, 2022, an increase of $12,674,000, or 2.2%. The Company estimates that approximately 13% of deposits are uninsured at March 31, 2023.

Mr. Burleson commented: "We are pleased with our quarterly earnings although our management team realizes we are not yet at the level of earnings that we desire. Our efficiency ratio improved to .77 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to .83 for the first quarter of 2022. We are focused on improving our resource utilization. I believe our shareholders and our Company will be served well with the repositioning of resources into our core business lines and with the high levels of professionalism our associates bring to our operations."

He further reported that "the Bank continues to have high asset quality. Our nonperforming assets, comprising nonperforming loans and foreclosed assets, increased to $306,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $265,000 at December 31, 2022. As of March 31, 2023, we had one loan with an outstanding balance of $16,000 in our foreclosure pipeline and our past due percentages remained well below our peers at .17%. On March 31, 2023, our Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") totaled $5,987,000, an increase of 7.0% over the December 31, 2022 level, primarily as a result of our adoption of the new CECL accounting standard." The Company experienced a net recovery to the ACL during the first quarter of 2023. The ACL totaled 1.19% of total gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2023.

The Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio was 10.0% on March 31, 2023, and liquidity levels remain satisfactory." Book value per common share as of March 31, 2023 was $8.18. Book value per common share excluding the effect of unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities was $10.33 as of March 31, 2023.

Community First Bank has twelve full-service financial centers in North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, with two in Seneca and single locations in each of Anderson, Greenville, Williamston, Walhalla and Westminster, South Carolina, Dallas, Charlotte and Franklin, North Carolina, and Elizabethton and Johnson City, Tennessee.

COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share information)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Income Statement

2023

2022

Change Net interest income

$ 5,727

$ 5,224

9.6 % Provision for loan losses

122

0

100.0 % Other income

934

3,439

-72.8 % Other expense

5,128

7,206

-28.8 % Income before income taxes

1,411

1,457

-3.2 % Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(376)

(304)

23.7 % Net income

1,035

1,153

-10.2 % Dividends paid or accumulated on preferred stock

(39)

(39)

- % Net income available to common shareholders

$ 996

$ 1,114

-10.6 %













Net income per common share











Basic

$ 0.18

$ 0.20



Diluted

$ 0.18

$ 0.20



















COMMUNITY FIRST BANCORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands except per share information) (continued)





March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022 Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Total assets

$ 674,528

$ 695,898

$ 661,175 Gross loans

501,046

457,501

484,676 Allowance for loan losses

5,987

5,494

5,594 Loans held for investment, net

495,059

452,007

479,082 Loans held for sale

-

14,256

- Securities

99,713

107,251

98,736 Total earning assets

653,908

668,132

638,469 Total deposits

581,307

595,421

568,633 Shareholders' equity

49,250

49,119

47,053 Book value per common share

8.36

8.36

7.96





March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022 Asset Quality Data

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Nonperforming loans











Non-accrual loans

$ 281

$ 674

$ 205 Past due loans 90 days or more

0

40

35 Total nonperforming loans

281

714

240 Foreclosed Assets

25

376

25 Total nonperforming assets

$ 306

$ 1,308

$ 265













Net charge-offs (recoveries) year to date

$ (30)

$ (127)

$ (96)













Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total

loans and foreclosed assets

0.06 %

0.29 %

0.05 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.05 %

0.16 %

0.04 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans



2,130.60 %

769.47 %

2,330.83 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans

outstanding

1.19 %

1.20 %

1.15 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans

outstanding

(0.01 %)

(0.03 %)

(0.02) %





March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2022 Capital Ratios- Community First Bank

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited) Tier 1 Capital (to average assets)

10.0 %

8.9 %

9.9 %

