Honda and the Honda USA Foundation Award more than $2.7 Million to Advance Environmental Sustainability and Conservation Activities

Honda commits $625,000 in funding to The Nature Conservancy

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation award more than $2 million in grants to 67 additional organizations to support environmental education and conservation initiatives across the U.S.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda and the Honda USA Foundation today announced more than $2.7 million in funding to a variety of environmental education and conservation initiatives across the U.S. This funding includes $625,000 to support The Nature Conservancy (TNC) programs across 10 states and an additional $2 million in financial grants to 67 organizations undertaking environmental and conservation initiatives across multiple states.

More than $2.7 million will support a variety of environmental education and conservation initiatives in the U.S.

"Honda has set a global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all of our products and corporate activities by 2050, and we are pleased to support the efforts of environmental organizations doing their own good work to help ensure a sustainable future," said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Our commitment to the environment is one of the core pillars of Honda's giving that positively impacts our communities, our nation and our planet."

Honda has a long-standing partnership with The Nature Conservancy. The $625,000 in new funding from Honda will be directed to TNC programs at 10 different sites in Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas. The donation will provide critical support to programs that address sustainability, renewable energy, energy efficiency, ecosystem resilience, climate change and more. Funded programs include longleaf pine restoration in East Texas; the acquisition, protection and restoration of drained peatlands in North Carolina; urban tree canopy conservation in minority and low-income neighborhoods in Oregon; the installation of solar power at remote preserves and TNC facilities in Alabama, California, Georgia and Indiana; and volunteer and youth engagement.

"We are grateful for the investments Honda is making to advance sustainability and conservation in 10 key states," said Dan Salzer, director of Sustainability for The Nature Conservancy. "These gifts allow us to focus on outcomes such as renewable energy, natural climate solutions, enhanced community engagement and access, and the right strategies and tools to forge a resilient and healthy future for people and nature alike, across the country."

Honda and the Honda USA Foundation also have awarded more than $2 million in financial grants to 67 organizations supporting the environment and conservation initiatives. These environmental focused grants were a part of Honda's overall annual funding cycle, which provides support for projects that align with Honda's strategic CSR pillars of education, environment, mobility, traffic safety and community. These environmental grants support a wide variety of initiatives that reach across several states as well as local programs near major Honda operations in Alabama, California, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.

Honda and The Nature Conservancy

Honda and the Ohio chapter of TNC began a public and private sector partnership over 30 years ago, to preserve the Big Darby Creek watershed in Ohio. This has led to more than $1 million in donations to protect the headwaters of the Big Darby Creek – one of the Midwest's most biologically diverse aquatic systems and one of the healthiest tributaries to the Scioto River, which provides drinking water for tens of thousands of Ohioans.

In 2020, Honda donated 90 acres of land to TNC in Ohio to help protect the humble cold water springs and streams that combine to form the headwaters of Big Darby Creek.

Honda has also supported local TNC chapters including Alabama, California and Indiana. This expanded partnership throughout the U.S. amplifies Honda's goal to build a sustainable future and ensure Blue Skies for Our Children through our strategic Corporate Social Responsibility Environment pillar.

About Honda Corporate Social Responsibility and the Honda USA Foundation

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Honda has been committed to making positive contributions to the communities where its associates live and work. Honda's mission is to create products and services that help people fulfill their life's potential, while conducting business in a sustainable manner and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. Advancing its corporate social responsibility, Honda and the Honda USA Foundation support this direction through giving focused on education, the environment, mobility, traffic safety and community.

Learn more at http://csr.honda.com/ .

Honda Commitment to the Environment

Honda is committed to addressing global environmental and energy issues by striving to realize carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

Honda also is working to reduce the environmental impact of its business operations. To slash CO 2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations, Honda has entered into long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power seeking to cover more than 60% of the electricity that Honda uses in North America. This enables the company to fully offset the remaining carbon intensive grid-supplied electricity used in its Ohio, Indiana, and Alabama automobile manufacturing operations. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners across North America.

Learn more at https://csr.honda.com/environment/na-environmental-report/.

