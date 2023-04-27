Hope for Justice / Slave-Free Alliance Partners with Technology Company Exiger to Stamp Out Forced Labor

New exclusive partnership brings proprietary supply chain management technology to frontlines in the global fight against modern slavery

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , a global leading third-party and supply chain management software company, today announced that it has been named a Strategic Technology Partner for the Slave-Free Alliance , a global collaboration designed to empower organizations to combat slavery and labor exploitation within their operations and supply chains. The Slave-Free Alliance is part of Hope for Justice , which also named Exiger its Exclusive Technology Partner today.

Exiger (PRNewswire)

"At Exiger, we're committed to making the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels . "From Congolese cobalt mining to Uyghur forced labor, modern slavery and forced labor are a scourge on the global community and have no place in modern supply chains. We're honored to work collaboratively with the Slave-Free Alliance and demonstrate how AI and graph technology can be used to target this problem, serving as a force for good."

The growing Slave-Free Alliance has over 100 major, global corporate members, including Aldi, AstraZeneca and Experian. Its team of former law enforcement, subject-matter experts and investigators specialize in global supply chains, international human rights law, learning and development. They deliver tailored, affordable solutions that are accessible to businesses around the world of any size to ensure their organizations are resilient to labor exploitation.

"Exiger is working alongside the Slave-Free Alliance at the frontlines of combating forced labor and modern slavery with advanced machine learning technology that creates supply chain visibility that was never before possible," said Hope for Justice / Slave-Free Alliance CEO Tim Nelson . "They've built the largest forced labor and supply chain data network in the world that our experts will now be able to leverage to help every organization play a part in creating a slave-free future."

Hope for Justice is a nonprofit working across five continents to bring an end to human trafficking. The organization works directly with victims and survivors while also campaigning for long-term change through work with governments, law enforcement and businesses like Exiger.

The new partnership is part of a growing effort to provide access to Exiger's proprietary real-time supply chain management technology to nonprofits and NGOs, equipping global charity leaders with the same tools that major Fortune 500 companies and government agencies are using to gain insights and visibility into their supply chains.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Slave-Free Alliance

Slave-Free Alliance is wholly owned by global charity Hope for Justice and all profits are reinvested in charitable activities to help victims and survivors of human trafficking and modern slavery across five continents. Slave-Free Alliance works with organizations of all sizes and complexity – from multinational companies to individual hand car wash businesses. There are already approximately 100 members globally , including Aldi, AstraZeneca, Experian, Manchester and Liverpool Airports, River Island and University of Manchester.

Media Contact:

Jason Fink

jason@markallenco.com

(917) 495-8639

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exiger