How Two Teenagers Harnessed The Power of TikTok to Build A Million Dollar Golf Brand

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than eighteen months ago, Golf Daddy Co-Founders, Daniel Puumalanien and Paul Boranian were working at a fashion-tech startup when the idea to launch a golf training aid became a reality. With a $300 investment into inventory and an iPhone, Golf Daddy would become a million-dollar business in less than a year.

"One day we were browsing through our TikTok feed and thought that if we had a product, we could create engaging content that people would want to watch. Once it hit us to focus on golf we started to work on developing an easy, practice-at-home product so that players could have more fun with their practice." said Co-Founder, Daniel Puumalanien.

The two leveraged their expertise in social media marketing and personality to build one of the largest TikTok followings in the golf training category. Posting tutorial and product videos every day that would help to educate the viewer on how to become a better golfers. Their content has surpassed 250M+ views across social platforms, catapulting the brand into a major player in the category.

Their most popular product, the Divot Daddy Pro, is an "on-the-go" swing training aid that will allow players to obtain real-time feedback on their swing path, impact point, ball flight, all in an effort to groove a more consistent swing. In addition to the viral social media successes, Golf Daddy has been acknowledged as a popular training aid by many celebrities, influencers, athletes, and of course, golfers.

Future plans for the Golf Daddy brand include product diversification and expansion into different categories. Leveraging the technology background that the two founders share in an effort to bring an at-home golf simulator to the masses, at a fraction of the cost.

So if you are looking to improve your golf game, it is likely that you may see it on your TikTok "For You" page, or just visit golfdaddy.com to learn more.

View original content:

SOURCE Golf Daddy