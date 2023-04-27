NGP Capital Launches State of Jobs Report of Venture-Backed Startups

- The report analyzed job openings from 7,500 venture-funded technology startups and growth companies from January 2022 through March 2023

- Healthtech and life science job openings remained steady with a current hiring rate of 65% of its March 2022 level

- Fintech companies were impacted the greatest, with a 63% year-over-year decline in job openings

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NGP Capital , a global venture capital firm that invests in early-stage B2B companies from Series A onwards within enterprise software, industrial tech, cybersecurity, and infrastructure, today released its State of US Startup Jobs Report which reveals job openings by privately owned, venture-funded technology startups and growth companies in the U.S. from the past year.

NGP Capital is a global venture capital firm that invests in early-stage B2B companies from Series A onwards within enterprise software, industrial tech, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

Between January 2022 and March 2023 190,000 job ads were placed, equivalent to roughly 25 job openings per company. The report segments the job openings by metro area, company stage, industry, and compares B2B and B2C. When comparing Q1 2022 to Q1 2023, job openings went down from 19,000 in April 2022 to 9,000 in March 2023, representing a 52% decrease. The number of job openings began to stabilize in the beginning of 2023 with three consecutive months of 9,000+ job openings per month, suggesting the end of the decline.

"The data indicates a slowdown in startup job growth primarily driven by reduced venture capital investment. We've seen a market like this before and the need for a shift to capital efficiency," said Upal Basu, Partner, NGP Capital. "While the economic slowdown had a significant impact on the startup jobs market, there are signs of recovery. New developments in AI will likely kick-start venture funding, leading to increased demand for new talent. We are optimistic for the remainder of 2023."

Key Highlights

New York City and the Bay Area reign champions for prospective job seekers

Seed hiring is holding steady

Healthtech and life science jobs remain ahead of other industries

B2C and B2B jobs experienced a similar decline

Methodology

NGP Capital analyzed 7,500 U.S. privately owned companies and tracked the number of job openings between January 2022 through March 2023.

To read the full report, please visit: https://www.ngpcap.com/insights/the-state-of-startup-jobs-in-the-u-s-2023

About NGP Capital

NGP Capital backs early-stage B2B companies from Series A onwards in the U.S., Europe, Israel, and China within enterprise software, industrial tech, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. Through its $400m fifth fund launched in 2022, NGP Capital invests in companies driving the convergence of the physical and virtual.

Founded in 2005, NGP Capital has over $1.6B in AUM and has invested in more than 100 companies of which 18 became unicorns and 11 went on to IPO.

Some of the companies NGP has backed include Scandit, Lime, Coda, Deliveroo, SecurityScorecard, and many others. Visit www.ngpcap.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NGP Capital