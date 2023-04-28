Urologists Explore Environmental Exposures and Bladder Cancer

CHICAGO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Is there a link between Agent Orange and bladder cancer? Do automobile mechanics, shoemakers and painters have a higher risk of bladder cancer? Can your bladder cancer get worse by smoking?

Researchers will be presenting these bladder cancer and environmental exposure study findings at the 118th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Urological Association. Martha Terris, MD, Professor of Surgery at the Medical College of Georgie at Augusta University, will moderate a virtual press session featuring the following three abstracts.

Stephen Williams, MD, from the University of Texas Medical Branch, examined the relationship between Agent Orange exposure and bladder cancer risk in Vietnam Veterans. "Association Between Agent Orange Exposure and Risk of Bladder Cancer: A Nationwide Cohort Study."

Stella Koutros, PhD, MPH, from the National Cancer Institute, evaluated exposure to solvents and risk of bladder cancer in 1182 incident cases and 1408 controls from a population-based study. "Occupational exposure to organic solvents and risk of bladder cancer."

Hannah Kay, MD, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill investigated the association between current smoking status and Health Related Quality of Life measures among bladder cancer patients following their cancer diagnosis. "Impact of smoking on longitudinal health related quality of life measures among bladder cancer survivors."

"Research like this is important for all clinicians to hear because it shows the innovation of the field of urology," said Dr. Terris. "There is a lot of unknown between certain environmental exposures and bladder cancer so new data needs to be disseminated."

