Wondershare PDFelement Recognized as One of the Top 50 Best Office Product Software in G2's 2023 Awards

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare PDFelement, the leading PDF editing software, has been recognized for its exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. In the Winter and Spring 2023 Grid® Report by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, it was awarded 60 accolades, establishing itself as a trusted name.

Wondershare PDFelement's 60 awards include Top 50 Office Products, Leader, Best Support, Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, and High Performer. It was evaluated across four different categories: Desktop Publishing Software, Document Creation Software, Document Generation Software, and PDF Editor Software.

"We are thrilled to receive these awards, which are a testament to the positive experience that our users have with our industry-leading PDF solution," said David, CEO of PDFelement, " Wondershare is dedicated to providing a smart PDF solution for a seamless user experience by maximizing productivity and constantly optimizing the software."

"While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they're really awards from customers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2, "Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead."

"PDFelement is an excellent program for quick and straightforward PDF document management. With the help of the program's helpful add-on features, I can create digital signatures, citations, and forms. PDFelement is an attractive option due to its low price, user-friendly interface, and advancements in its field. It is compatible with Macs, PCs, and Android phones, allowing users of these devices to access their files from anywhere." – A G2 Customer Stated.

PDFelement owes its success to a strong focus on customer satisfaction. With a user-friendly interface and a range of advanced features­, including the recently added AI-powered feature empowered by ChatGPT such as Let's Chat, Rewrite, Summarize, Proofread, and Explain. PDFelement has successfully set it apart as the preferred solution for professionals and businesses.

As demonstrated by G2's Winter and Spring 2023 Grid® Report, Wondershare PDFelement remains a top choice for PDF editing software, providing users with a powerful and intuitive tool for managing their PDFs.

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS while pricing starts at $29.99 per year. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company that is committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access a wide range of software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagram and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

