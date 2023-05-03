CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Earnings per share ("EPS")* was $2.04 for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $2.08 for the first quarter of 2022

Customer consumption was significantly impacted by historically warmer temperatures during the first quarter of 2023, generating a $0.29 reduction in EPS

Offsetting lower consumption, adjusted gross margin growth was driven by regulatory initiatives, natural gas organic growth, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services and continued pipeline expansion projects

Obtained Final Rate Order for the Florida natural gas base rate case with new permanent rates effective in March 2023

Reiteration of long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance, including continued capital expenditure guidance of $200 million to $230 million for 2023

DOVER, Del., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) ("Chesapeake Utilities" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company's net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $36.3 million, compared to $36.9 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. Diluted EPS in the quarter was $2.04 per share, compared to $2.08 per share reported in the same prior-year period.

Earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were impacted by significantly warmer weather in our service territories, particularly the Delmarva Peninsula and Ohio experienced temperatures which were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Also impacting results were higher interest rates associated with the Company's short-term borrowings. These factors were largely offset by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") and liquefied natural gas ("LNG") services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, and continued pipeline expansion projects.

"While we experienced significantly warmer weather and a continued ongoing inflationary environment, Chesapeake Utilities delivered very strong performance during the quarter," commented Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "We continue to capitalize on growth opportunities across our operations. Organic residential customer growth for our Delmarva and Florida natural gas distribution businesses were 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively. This level of growth reflects the ongoing demand for natural gas services by our customers and the highly attractive nature of the communities we serve."

"We also continue to execute on our regulatory strategy. During the quarter, we finalized our Florida natural gas base rate case, with permanent rates going into effect starting March 1, 2023," continued Householder. "By executing on these core growth strategies and managing costs appropriately, our team was able to drive earnings that were largely in line with last year's results, despite temperatures that were more than 18 percent warmer."

"Our exceptional team, diverse operating footprint and operational flexibility continue to be key strengths for the organization. Given our long-term strategic focus, we continue to invest in our businesses and our people to drive future growth. We are committed to our long-standing track record of year-over-year earnings per share growth, and our long-term earnings and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged," concluded Householder.

Capital Investment and Earnings Guidance Update

The Company reiterates its long-term capital expenditures and EPS guidance ranges. These include capital expenditures in the range of $900 million to $1.1 billion for the five years ended 2025 and an EPS guidance range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share for 2025. Additionally, the Company reiterates its capital expenditures guidance range of $200 million to $230 million for 2023. The Company continues to review its projections and remains supportive of this guidance.

*Unless otherwise noted, EPS information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

**This press release including the tables herein, include references to both Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is generally defined as a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance that includes or excludes amounts, or that is subject to adjustments, so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. Our management believes certain non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with GAAP financial measures, provide information that is useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results separate and apart from items that may, or could, have a disproportionately positive or negative impact on results in any particular period.

The Company calculates Adjusted Gross Margin by deducting the purchased cost of natural gas, propane and electricity and the cost of labor spent on direct revenue-producing activities from operating revenues. The costs included in Adjusted Gross Margin exclude depreciation and amortization and certain costs presented in operations and maintenance expenses in accordance with regulatory requirements. Adjusted Gross Margin should not be considered an alternative to Gross Margin under US GAAP which is defined as the excess of sales over cost of goods sold. The Company believes that Adjusted Gross Margin, although a non-GAAP measure, is useful and meaningful to investors as a basis for making investment decisions. It provides investors with information that demonstrates the profitability achieved by the Company under allowed rates for regulated energy operations and under the Company's competitive pricing structures for unregulated energy operations. The Company's management uses Adjusted Gross Margin as one of the financial measures in assessing a business unit's performance. Other companies may calculate Adjusted Gross Margin in a different manner.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 142,270

$ 83,165

$ (7,306)

$ 218,129 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(55,288)

(40,571)

7,270

(88,589) Depreciation & amortization

(12,952)

(4,234)

3

(17,183) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(9,287)

(8,476)

5

(17,758) Gross Margin (GAAP)

64,743

29,884

(28)

94,599 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

9,287

8,476

(5)

17,758 Depreciation & amortization

12,952

4,234

(3)

17,183 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 86,982

$ 42,594

$ (36)

$ 129,540





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (in thousands)

Regulated Energy

Unregulated Energy

Other and Eliminations

Total Operating Revenues

$ 127,891

$ 101,292

$ (6,303)

$ 222,880 Cost of Sales:















Natural gas, propane and electric costs

(45,442)

(58,008)

6,270

(97,180) Depreciation & amortization

(13,086)

(3,881)

(10)

(16,977) Operations & maintenance expense (1)

(8,176)

(7,063)

(401)

(15,640) Gross Margin (GAAP)

61,187

32,340

(444)

93,083 Operations & maintenance expense (1)

8,176

7,063

401

15,640 Depreciation & amortization

13,086

3,881

10

16,977 Adjusted Gross Margin (Non-GAAP)

$ 82,449

$ 43,284

$ (33)

$ 125,700



(1) Operations & maintenance expenses within the Consolidated Statements of Income are presented in accordance with regulatory requirements and to provide comparability within the industry. Operations & maintenance expenses which are deemed to be directly attributable to revenue producing activities have been separately presented above in order to calculate Gross Margin as defined under US GAAP.

Operating Results for the Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 129,540

$ 125,700

$ 3,840

3.1 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 23,490

22,564

926

4.1 % Other operating expenses 51,135

48,271

2,864

5.9 % Operating income $ 54,915

$ 54,865

$ 50

0.1 %

Operating income for the first quarter of 2023 was $54.9 million, which was relatively consistent with the same period in 2022, despite significantly warmer temperatures in the Company's northern service territories in 2023. Adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 was positively impacted by contributions from the Company's Florida natural gas base rate proceeding, increased propane margins and fees, organic growth in the Company's natural gas distribution businesses, increased demand for CNG, RNG and LNG services, incremental contributions associated with regulated infrastructure programs, and continued pipeline expansion projects. These increases in adjusted gross margin were partially offset by reduced consumption experienced during the first quarter of 2023 as a result of unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories. The Company recorded higher depreciation, amortization and property taxes related to continued capital investments, higher operating expenses associated primarily with growth initiatives, and increased payroll, benefits and employee expenses driven by the ongoing competitive labor market. The Company continued to actively manage its operating expenses to mitigate ongoing interest and other inflationary expense increases.

Regulated Energy Segment

Three Months Ended March 31,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 86,982

$ 82,449

$ 4,533

5.5 % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 18,670

18,251

419

2.3 % Other operating expenses 30,687

29,517

1,170

4.0 % Operating income $ 37,625

$ 34,681

$ 2,944

8.5 %

The key components of the increase in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)

Rate changes associated with the Florida natural gas base rate proceeding (1) $ 4,097 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions) 1,522 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs 798 Natural gas transmission service expansions 481 Changes in customer consumption - primarily related to weather (1,865) Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments (320) Other variances (180) Quarter-over-quarter increase in adjusted gross margin** $ 4,533

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin contributions from interim rates and permanent base rates that became effective in March 2023.

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)

Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services $ 382 Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses 293 Other variances 495 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses $ 1,170

Unregulated Energy Segment

Three Months Ended

March 31,







(in thousands) 2023

2022

Change

Percent Change Adjusted gross margin** $ 42,594

$ 43,284

$ (690)

(1.6) % Depreciation, amortization and property taxes 4,822

4,296

526

12.2 % Other operating expenses 20,527

18,942

1,585

8.4 % Operating income $ 17,245

$ 20,046

$ (2,801)

(14.0) %

The major components of the change in adjusted gross margin** are shown below:

(in thousands)



Propane Operations



Propane customer consumption - primarily weather related

$ (4,543) Increased propane margins and service fees

3,064 CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure



Increased demand for CNG/RNG/LNG Services

1,288 Aspire Energy



Reduced customer consumption - primarily weather related

(508) Other variances

9 Quarter-over-quarter change in adjusted gross margin**

$ (690)

The major components of the increase in other operating expenses are as follows:

(in thousands)



Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

$ 825 Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

597 Other variances

163 Quarter-over-quarter increase in other operating expenses

$ 1,585

Sustainability Initiatives

In February 2022, Chesapeake Utilities published its inaugural sustainability report, and is actively working on an updated report to be published in 2023. The Company continues to remain steadfast in regard to its commitments, including:

Maintaining a leading role in the journey to a lower carbon future in its service areas.





Continuing to promote a diverse and inclusive workplace and further the sustainability of the communities we serve.





Operating its businesses with integrity and the highest ethical standards.

These commitments guide the Company's mission to deliver energy that makes life better for the people and communities it serves. They impact every aspect of the Company and the relationships it has with its stakeholders. The Company encourages its investors to review the report, which can be accessed on the Company's website, and welcomes feedback as it continues to enhance its sustainability disclosures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters included in this release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Financial Summary

(in thousands, except per-share data)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Adjusted Gross Margin





Regulated Energy segment $ 86,982

$ 82,449 Unregulated Energy segment 42,594

43,284 Other businesses and eliminations (36)

(33) Total Adjusted Gross Margin** $ 129,540

$ 125,700







Operating Income





Regulated Energy segment $ 37,625

$ 34,681 Unregulated Energy segment 17,245

20,046 Other businesses and eliminations 45

138 Total Operating Income 54,915

54,865 Other income, net 276

913 Interest charges 7,232

5,339 Income Before Income Taxes 47,959

50,439 Income taxes 11,615

13,506 Net Income $ 36,344

$ 36,933







Earnings Per Share of Common Stock





Basic $ 2.05

$ 2.09 Diluted $ 2.04

$ 2.08

Financial Summary Highlights

Key variances in results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 included:







(in thousands, except per share data)

Pre-tax Income

Net Income

Earnings Per Share First Quarter of 2022 Reported Results

$ 50,439

$ 36,933

$ 2.08













Adjusting for Unusual items:











One-time benefit associated with reduction in state tax rate

—

1,284

0.07



—

1,284

0.07













Increased (Decreased) Adjusted Gross Margins:











Customer consumption - primarily resulting from weather

(6,916)

(5,241)

(0.29) Contribution from rates associated with Florida natural gas base rate proceeding*

4,097

3,104

0.17 Increased propane margins and service fees

3,064

2,322

0.13 Natural gas growth including conversions (excluding service expansions)

1,522

1,153

0.06 Increased margins related to demand for CNG/RNG/LNG services*

1,288

976

0.05 Contributions from regulated infrastructure programs*

798

605

0.03 Natural gas transmission service expansions*

481

365

0.02 Eastern Shore contracted rate adjustments

(320)

(242)

(0.01)



4,014

3,042

0.16













(Increased) Operating Expenses (Excluding Natural Gas, Propane, and Electric Costs):











Increased payroll, benefits and other employee-related expenses

(1,142)

(866)

(0.05) Depreciation, amortization and property taxes

(1,125)

(852)

(0.05) Increased facilities expenses, maintenance costs and outside services

(1,061)

(804)

(0.05)



(3,328)

(2,522)

(0.15)













Interest charges

(1,893)

(1,435)

(0.08) Changes in Other income, net

(706)

(535)

(0.03) Net other changes

(567)

(423)

(0.01)



(3,166)

(2,393)

(0.12) First Quarter of 2023 Reported Results

$ 47,959

$ 36,344

$ 2.04

* Refer to Major Projects and Initiatives Table for additional information.

Recently Completed and Ongoing Major Projects and Initiatives

The Company constantly pursues and develops additional projects and initiatives to serve existing and new customers, and to further grow its businesses and earnings, with the intention to increase shareholder value. The following table includes the major projects and initiatives recently completed and currently underway. Major projects and initiatives that have generated consistent year-over-year adjusted gross margin contributions are removed from the table at the beginning of the next calendar year. The discussion of the Company's major projects accompanying this table, includes those projects which began generating adjusted gross margin in the current year, or those which are expected to contribute adjusted gross margin beginning in future years. A comprehensive discussion of all projects reflected below can be found in the Company's first quarter 2023 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The Company's practice is to add new projects and initiatives to this table once negotiations or details are substantially final and/or the associated earnings can be estimated.



Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

Estimate for

March 31,

December 31,

Fiscal (in thousands) 2023

2022

2022

2023

2024 Pipeline Expansions:

















Guernsey Power Station $ 365

$ 263

$ 1,377

$ 1,486

$ 1,482 Southern Expansion —

—

—

586

2,344 Winter Haven Expansion 139

33

260

576

626 Beachside Pipeline Expansion —

—

—

1,825

2,451 North Ocean City Connector —

—

—

—

200 St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion —

—

—

268

584 Clean Energy (1) 247

—

126

1,009

1,009 Wildlight 26

—

—

528

2,000 Lake Wales —

—

—

TBD

TBD Total Pipeline Expansions 777

296

1,763

6,278

10,696



















CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure 3,521

2,233

11,100

12,521

12,348



















Regulatory Initiatives:

















Florida GUARD program —

—

—

TBD

TBD Capital Cost Surcharge Programs 720

517

2,001

2,811

3,558 Florida Rate Case Proceeding (2) 4,097

—

2,474

16,289

17,153 Electric Storm Protection Plan 206

—

486

1,663

3,032 Total Regulatory Initiatives 5,023

517

4,961

20,763

23,743



















Total $ 9,321

$ 3,046

$ 17,824

$ 39,562

$ 46,787

(1) Includes adjusted gross margin generated from interim services. (2) Includes adjusted gross margin during the first quarter of 2023 comprised of both interim rates and permanent base rates.

Detailed Discussion of Major Projects and Initiatives

Pipeline Expansions

Southern Expansion

Eastern Shore plans to install a new natural gas driven compressor skid unit at its existing Bridgeville, Delaware compressor station that will provide 7,300 Dts/d of incremental firm transportation pipeline capacity. The Company obtained FERC approval for this project in December 2022 and it is currently estimated to go into service in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Beachside Pipeline Expansion

In June 2021, Peninsula Pipeline and an unrelated party, Florida City Gas, entered into a Transportation Service Agreement for an incremental 10,176 Dts/d of firm service in Indian River County, Florida, to support Florida City Gas' growth along the Indian River's barrier island. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline has constructed approximately 11.3 miles of pipeline from its existing pipeline in the Sebastian, Florida area east under the Intercoastal Waterway and southward on the barrier island. Construction is complete and the project went into service during April 2023.

North Ocean City Connector

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company began construction of an extension of service into North Ocean City, Maryland. The Company's Delaware natural gas division and its subsidiary, Sandpiper Energy, Inc. are installing approximately 5.7 miles of pipeline across southern Sussex County, Delaware to Fenwick Island, Delaware and Worcester County, Maryland. The project will reinforce the Company's existing system in Ocean City, Maryland and allow for incremental growth along the pipeline. Construction of this project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin in connection with this project is expected to be recognized contingent upon the completion and approval of the Company's next rate case in Maryland.

St. Cloud / Twin Lakes Expansion

In July 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Public Service Commission ("PSC") for the State of Florida for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with the Company's Florida subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities ("FPU"), for an additional 2,400 Dts/day of firm service in the St. Cloud, Florida area. As part of this agreement, Peninsula Pipeline will construct a pipeline extension and regulator station for FPU. The extension will be used to support new incremental load due to growth in the area, including providing service, most immediately, to the residential development Twin Lakes. The expansion will also improve reliability and provide operational benefits to FPU's existing distribution system in the area, supporting future growth. Construction is forecasted to be complete in the second quarter of 2023.

Wildlight Expansion

In August 2022, Peninsula Pipeline and FPU filed a joint petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement associated with the Wildlight planned community located in Nassau County, Florida. The project enables the Company to meet the significant growing demand for service in Yulee, Florida. The agreement allows the Company to build the project during the construction and build-out of the community, and charge the reservation rate as each phase of the project goes into service. Construction of the pipeline facilities will occur in two separate phases. Phase one consists of three extensions with associated facilities, and a gas injection interconnect with associated facilities. Phase two will consist of two additional pipeline extensions. Various phases of the project commenced in the first quarter of 2023, with construction on the overall project continuing through 2025.

Lake Wales

In February 2022, Peninsula Pipeline filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of its Transportation Service Agreement with FPU for an additional 9,000 Dt/d of firm service in the Lake Wales, Florida area. Approval of the agreement by the Florida PSC will enable Peninsula Pipeline to begin executing on the acquisition of an existing pipeline in the area that will be utilized to serve existing natural gas customers as well as new customers. The Florida PSC approved the petition in April 2023.

CNG/RNG/LNG Transportation and Infrastructure

The Company has made a commitment to meet customer demand for CNG, RNG and LNG in the markets we serve. This has included making investments within Marlin Gas Services to be able to transport these products through its virtual pipeline fleet to customers. To date, the Company has also made an infrastructure investment in Ohio, enabling RNG to fuel a third-party landfill fleet and to transport RNG to end use customers off its pipeline system. Similarly, the Company announced in March 2022, the opening of a high-capacity CNG truck and tube trailer fueling station in Port Wentworth, Georgia. As one of the largest public access CNG stations on the East Coast, it will offer a RNG option to customers in the near future. The Company constructed the station in partnership with Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.

The Company is also involved in various other projects, all at various stages and all with different opportunities to participate across the energy value chain. In many of these projects, Marlin will play a key role in ensuring the RNG is transported to one of the Company's many pipeline systems where it will be injected. The Company includes its RNG transportation services and infrastructure related adjusted gross margin from across the organization in combination with CNG and LNG projects.

Discussed below are some of the recently completed projects as well as a sample of the growth projects in which we are currently involved.

As new projects are finalized, we will provide additional detail on those projects at that time.

Full Circle Dairy

In February 2023, the Company announced plans to construct, own and operate a dairy manure RNG facility at Full Circle Dairy in Madison County, Florida. The project consists of a facility converting dairy manure to RNG and transportation assets to bring the gas to market. The first injection of RNG is projected to occur in the first half of 2024.

Planet Found Energy Development

In late October 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of Planet Found Energy Development ("Planet Found"). Planet Found's farm scale anaerobic digestion pilot system and technology produces biogas from 1,200 tons of poultry litter annually, which can be used to create renewable energy in the form of electricity or upgraded to renewable natural gas. In addition to generating biogas, Planet Found's nutrient capture system plays a major role in converting digestate into a nutrient-rich soil conditioner, which is distributed to bulk and retail markets under the brand Element Soil. The transaction will accelerate Chesapeake Utilities' efforts in converting poultry waste to renewable, sustainable energy while simultaneously improving the local environments in its service territories. The expertise, technologies and know-how can be leveraged for various scale projects across the Company's geographic footprint.

Regulatory Initiatives

Florida Gas Utility Access and Replacement Directive ("GUARD") Program

In February 2023, FPU filed a petition with the Florida PSC for approval of the GUARD program. GUARD is a proposed ten-year program to enhance the safety, reliability and accessibility of portions of the Company's natural gas distribution system. The Company has identified various categories of eligible projects to be included in GUARD, which includes the relocation of mains and service lines located in rear easements and other difficult to access areas to the front of the street, the replacement of problematic distribution mains, service lines and M&R equipment, and system reliability projects. The petition is currently under review by the Florida PSC.

Other Major Factors Influencing Adjusted Gross Margin

Weather and Consumption

For the first quarter of 2023, lower consumption driven primarily by weather resulted in a $6.9 million decrease in adjusted gross margin compared to the same period in 2022. The impact to adjusted gross margin was largely the result of unprecedented temperatures in our northern service territories that were more than 20 percent higher than historical averages. Assuming normal temperatures, as detailed below, gross margin would have been higher by $5.4 million. The following table summarizes HDD and CDD variances from the 10-year average HDD/CDD ("Normal") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.

HDD and CDD Information Three Months Ended





March 31,





2023

2022

Variance Delmarva









Actual HDD 1,774

2,181

(407) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 2,285

2,255

30 Variance from Normal (511)

(74)















Florida









Actual HDD 344

497

(153) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 505

497

8 Variance from Normal (161)

—















Ohio









Actual HDD 2,384

2,926

(542) 10-Year Average HDD ("Normal") 2,965

2,912

53 Variance from Normal (581)

14















Florida









Actual CDD 323

195

128 10-Year Average CDD ("Normal") 192

197

(5) Variance from Normal 131

(2)





Natural Gas Distribution Growth

The average number of residential customers served on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida increased by approximately 5.8 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, during 2023. On the Delmarva Peninsula, a larger percentage of the adjusted gross margin growth was generated from residential growth given the expansion of gas into new housing communities and conversions to natural gas as our distribution infrastructure continues to build out. In Florida, as new communities continue to build out due to population growth and infrastructure is added to support the growth, there is increased load from both residential customers as well as new commercial and industrial customers. The details are provided in the following table:



Adjusted Gross Margin**

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (in thousands) Delmarva Peninsula

Florida Customer growth:





Residential $ 610

$ 316 Commercial and industrial 212

384 Total customer growth (1) $ 822

$ 700

(1) Customer growth amounts for Florida include the effects of revised rates associated with the Company's natural gas base rate proceeding.

Capital Investment Growth and Capital Structure Updates

The Company's capital expenditures were $41.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The following table shows a range of the forecasted 2023 capital expenditures by segment and by business line:



2023 (in thousands) Low

High Regulated Energy:





Natural gas distribution $ 89,000

$ 100,000 Natural gas transmission 50,000

60,000 Electric distribution 13,000

15,000 Total Regulated Energy 152,000

175,000 Unregulated Energy:





Propane distribution 15,000

16,000 Energy transmission 8,000

9,000 Other unregulated energy 23,000

27,000 Total Unregulated Energy 46,000

52,000 Other:





Corporate and other businesses 2,000

3,000 Total 2023 Forecasted Capital Expenditures $ 200,000

$ 230,000

The capital expenditure projection is subject to continuous review and modification. Actual capital requirements may vary from the above estimates due to a number of factors, including changing economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, capital delays that are greater than currently anticipated, customer growth in existing areas, regulation, new growth or acquisition opportunities and availability of capital. Historically, actual capital expenditures have typically lagged behind the forecasted amounts.

The Company's target ratio of equity to total capitalization, including short-term borrowings, is between 50 and 60 percent. The Company's equity to total capitalization ratio, including short-term borrowings, was approximately 53 percent as of March 31, 2023.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Operating Revenues







Regulated Energy

$ 142,270

$ 127,891 Unregulated Energy and other

75,859

94,989 Total Operating Revenues

218,129

222,880 Operating Expenses







Natural gas and electricity costs

55,288

45,442 Propane and natural gas costs

33,301

51,739 Operations

44,767

42,793 Maintenance

5,104

4,264 Depreciation and amortization

17,183

16,977 Other taxes

7,571

6,800 Total operating expenses

163,214

168,015 Operating Income

54,915

54,865 Other income, net

276

913 Interest charges

7,232

5,339 Income Before Income Taxes

47,959

50,439 Income Taxes

11,615

13,506 Net Income

$ 36,344

$ 36,933









Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:







Basic

17,759,896

17,678,060 Diluted

17,831,772

17,761,119









Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:







Basic

$ 2.05

$ 2.09 Diluted

$ 2.04

$ 2.08

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Property, Plant and Equipment







Regulated Energy

$ 1,835,261

$ 1,802,999 Unregulated Energy

395,052

393,215 Other businesses and eliminations

29,695

29,890 Total property, plant and equipment

2,260,008

2,226,104 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(476,407)

(462,926) Plus: Construction work in progress

53,094

47,295 Net property, plant and equipment

1,836,695

1,810,473 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

3,065

6,204 Trade and other receivables

65,130

65,758 Less: Allowance for credit losses

(2,820)

(2,877) Trade and other receivables, net

62,310

62,881 Accrued revenue

24,135

29,206 Propane inventory, at average cost

8,505

9,365 Other inventory, at average cost

17,520

16,896 Regulatory assets

27,874

41,439 Storage gas prepayments

1,228

6,364 Income taxes receivable

—

2,541 Prepaid expenses

12,990

15,865 Derivative assets, at fair value

1,248

2,787 Other current assets

629

428 Total current assets

159,504

193,976 Deferred Charges and Other Assets







Goodwill

46,213

46,213 Other intangible assets, net

17,412

17,859 Investments, at fair value

10,866

10,576 Derivative assets, at fair value

898

982 Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,272

14,421 Regulatory assets

99,379

108,214 Receivables and other deferred charges

12,312

12,323 Total deferred charges and other assets

201,352

210,588 Total Assets

$ 2,197,551

$ 2,215,037

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Capitalization and Liabilities

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 (in thousands, except shares and per share data)







Capitalization







Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (authorized 2,000,000 shares),

no shares issued and outstanding

$ —

$ — Common stock, par value $0.4867 per share (authorized 50,000,000 shares)

8,659

8,635 Additional paid-in capital

379,703

380,036 Retained earnings

472,209

445,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,983)

(1,379) Deferred compensation obligation

8,816

7,060 Treasury stock

(8,816)

(7,060) Total stockholders' equity

858,588

832,801 Long-term debt, net of current maturities

656,284

578,388 Total capitalization

1,514,872

1,411,189 Current Liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

21,489

21,483 Short-term borrowing

94,079

202,157 Accounts payable

38,193

61,496 Customer deposits and refunds

36,676

37,152 Accrued interest

4,849

3,349 Dividends payable

9,518

9,492 Accrued compensation

6,350

14,660 Regulatory liabilities

10,556

5,031 Income taxes payable

7,554

— Derivative liabilities, at fair value

798

585 Other accrued liabilities

16,717

13,618 Total current liabilities

246,779

369,023 Deferred Credits and Other Liabilities







Deferred income taxes

258,399

256,167 Regulatory liabilities

143,642

142,989 Environmental liabilities

2,530

3,272 Other pension and benefit costs

17,190

16,965 Derivative liabilities, at fair value

636

1,630 Operating lease - liabilities

12,110

12,392 Deferred investment tax credits and other liabilities

1,393

1,410 Total deferred credits and other liabilities

435,900

434,825 Environmental and other commitments and contingencies (1)







Total Capitalization and Liabilities

$ 2,197,551

$ 2,215,037

(1) Refer to Note 6 and 7 in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for further information.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation and Subsidiaries

Distribution Utility Statistical Data (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



Delmarva NG

Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (2)

FPU Electric

Distribution

Delmarva

NG Distribution

Florida

Natural Gas

Distribution (2)

FPU Electric

Distribution Operating Revenues

(in thousands)















Residential

$ 42,020

$ 16,496

$ 11,357

$ 37,654

$ 15,191

$ 8,921 Commercial and Industrial

21,425

25,739

11,740

18,948

26,075

8,601 Other (1)

(3,052)

4,123

(360)

(655)

(980)

1,567 Total Operating Revenues

$ 60,393

$ 46,358

$ 22,737

$ 55,947

$ 40,286

$ 19,089

























Volumes (in Dts for natural gas and MWHs for electric)













Residential

2,291,320

753,756

68,517

2,492,192

769,350

72,562 Commercial and Industrial

3,387,831

10,307,956

68,703

3,428,730

10,671,436

72,641 Other

87,536

627,934

—

91,889

855,009

1,991 Total

5,766,687

11,689,646

137,220

6,012,811

12,295,795

147,194

























Average Customers



















Residential

96,511

87,325

25,616

91,234

83,665

25,398 Commercial and Industrial

8,270

8,409

7,359

8,158

8,269

7,320 Other

24

6

—

4

6

— Total

104,805

95,740

32,975

99,396

91,940

32,718



























(1) Operating Revenues from "Other" sources include unbilled revenue, under (over) recoveries of fuel cost, conservation revenue, other miscellaneous charges, fees for billing services provided to third parties and adjustments for pass-through taxes. (2) In accordance with the Florida PSC approval of our natural gas base rate proceeding, effective March 1, 2023, our natural gas distribution businesses in Florida (FPU, FPU-Indiantown division, FPU-Fort Meade division and Chesapeake Utilities CFG division, collectively, "Florida natural gas distribution businesses") have been consolidated for rate-making purposes and amounts above are now being presented on a consolidated basis consistent with the final rate order.

