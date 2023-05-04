IPG MEDIABRANDS' INVESTMENT & INTELLIGENCE ARM TO LEVERAGE COMSCORE'S LOCAL TV DATA AS PARTNERSHIP EXPANDS

RESTON, Va., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today announced an expanded partnership with MAGNA, the investment and intelligence company of IPG Mediabrands, in which the media buying organization will begin leveraging Comscore's local television ratings data to inform TV buys across the organization.

This partnership follows IPG Mediabrands previous announcement to evaluate services as part of its assessment of alternative national television currencies. Comscore is the only alternative ratings service that will be utilized for local television.

Beginning in Q2 of 2023, MAGNA's local television planning and buying teams will be able to tap into Comscore's local TV impressions and ratings data, adding an additional layer of precision to planning and buying efforts in all 210 local markets.

MAGNA and Comscore also plan to incorporate advanced audiences into local media buys via the Comscore television dataset, enabling local buying to be conducted on more efficient and effective audience types.

"At MAGNA, our continued ability to excel at data-driven planning and buying requires the adoption of new datasets, including those that support key initiatives such as shifting towards high value audiences that are proven to be effective in influencing consumer behaviors," said Joe Cerone, EVP Local Investment at MAGNA. "Comscore's massive, stable dataset supports the innovation we hope to bring to our local planning and buying efforts in the coming years, and we are excited to join them at the forefront of this critical turning point in local television."

"The evolution of the Comscore/MAGNA partnership is a testament to Comscore's leadership position in TV data and measurement, and MAGNA's continued commitment to being at the forefront of media investment," said Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore. "To innovate for the future, media buyers require stable, transaction ready datasets and are turning increasingly to Comscore for inclusive, data-driven media buying and targeting efforts."

An established leader in local TV measurement, the expanded partnership comes as Comscore recently announced the expansion of its "Pulse" solution, which delivers greater speed, transparency and confidence to those planning, buying and evaluating media at the national and local levels across any or all 210 local U.S. media markets. Available via Comscore's product offering, API feed and third-party processors, Pulse offers the enhanced ability to optimize campaigns with data that provides more than 90% predictability.

