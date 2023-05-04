Quivers Wins Offline/Online RetailTech Solution of the Year at RetailTech Breakthrough Awards

Cutting-edge omnichannel platform receives top honor in recognition of its seamless integration of online and offline channels.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quivers , the leading Omnichannel Toolkit for specialty brands, retailers, and ambassadors, was today announced as the winner of the Offline/Online RetailTech Solution of the Year award at the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards .

The Award-Winning Omnichannel Toolkit

The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards recognize companies and technologies that are driving innovation in the retail industry. From over 1,200 nominations from around the world, Quivers was selected as the Offline/Online RetailTech Solution of the Year. Quivers collected the award for its game-changing Omnichannel Toolkit, which gives specialty brands complete control of their commerce operations.

Using Quivers, brands are able to offer in-demand fulfillment options through their websites while utilizing independent retailers for in-store collection or at-home delivery. Quivers helps brands take full control of their ambassadors, maximizing the ROI of pro programs and driving sales through online and offline channels. The Quivers solution gives a firmer grip on inventory and increases sales by making more stock available to consumers.

"We are delighted to receive this award and be recognized for our innovative solutions," said Quivers Co-Founder & CEO, Ruben Martin. "Quivers is designed to provide a better customer experience and make the modern world of commerce easier to navigate. While our driving force is always our customers, it's great to receive recognition from experts in our industry."

The Quivers Omnichannel Toolkit has been adopted by leading brands across industries, including sporting goods, music equipment, furniture, automotive, footwear, home audio, and more. By providing brands with real-time inventory data and automating the fulfillment process, Quivers helps businesses improve their operational efficiency and increase sales.

"I would like to thank the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards for this honor and our team for their hard work and dedication," said Martin. "We remain committed to delivering omnichannel solutions that empower specialty industries and are excited about what the future holds."

To learn more about Quivers, please visit quivers.com .

About Quivers

Quivers is the leading Omnichannel Toolkit for specialty brands and retailers. Quivers bridges the gap between online and offline shopping by offering unique features to drive sales growth and performance while leveraging the brand's existing commerce ecosystem.

