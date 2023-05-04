U.S. News Awards Confirm Kisco Senior Living as a Leader in the Industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 30 years, Kisco Senior Living, a premier senior living lifestyle and management company, has been focused on its mission to provide safety and security, health and wellbeing, and exceptional services to create vibrant and fulfilling senior living communities. With this mission in mind, Kisco proudly announces that 19 of its communities, which represent 95 percent of the company's portfolio, have recently been recognized by U.S. News & World Report with at least one 2023-24 Best Senior Living award. Only 43% of the nearly 4,000 communities that U.S. News evaluated earned a "Best" rating for even one type of care. These awards validate Kisco's commitment to empowering seniors to lead exciting and fulfilling lives.

Kisco Senior Living Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kisco Senior Living) (PRNewswire)

"Since its inception, Kisco has been a pioneer in reimagining senior living services and setting new standards for the industry," said Andy Kohlberg, the founder, president, and CEO of Kisco Senior Living.

Kohlberg attributes much of the communities' success to the dedicated associates across the portfolio. These frontline employees ensure that residents have everything they need to thrive. Kisco's emphasis on high-quality care and service, along with the belief that true compassion cannot be taught, shapes the company's rigorous hiring process.

"Our unwavering commitment to service focuses on the small details, that make a significant difference," Kohlberg explained. "Whether it's providing dining or housekeeping services, or simply greeting someone when they walk through the door, it's those little touches that elevate the resident experience." The U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings publicly recognize and affirm the hard work and dedication of our associates and leadership teams at our communities every day."

U.S. News based the Best Senior Living awards on an objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance using consumer satisfaction surveys conducted between March 2022 and February 2023. These surveys evaluated various components, including community and activities, food and dining, caregiving, and management and staff. More than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide were surveyed for the Best Senior Living ratings.

ABOUT KISCO SENIOR LIVING

Kisco Senior Living, based in Carlsbad, California, operates 22 full service senior living communities in six states offering independent living, assisted living and in some locations, memory care and skilled nursing. For more than 30 years, Kisco Senior Living has specialized in developing and managing full-service senior living communities with a portfolio featuring a wide spectrum of individualized services and lifestyle options. Our unique approach and philosophy, called Kisco Confidence, is centered on providing residents and associates peace of mind knowing that our communities deliver on safety and security, trust and transparency, health and wellbeing and a 5-star lifestyle experience. For more information, please call (760) 804-5900 or go to kiscoseniorliving.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kisco Senior Living