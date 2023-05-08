Axcelis Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BEVERLY, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS), a leading supplier of enabling ion implantation solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced the company's plans to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:





The 23 rd Annual B. Riley Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 24 th at the Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA. Management will host a fireside chat at 1:45 pm Pacific Time . Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings.

The 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st at the Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, MN. Management will be available for one on ones and small group meetings during the event.

The 51 st Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, June 1 st at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings.

The Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 6 th at the InterContinental Boston Hotel. Management will be available for one on one meetings.

The 7 th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference on Wednesday, June 7 th . Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings.

rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8 th at the Loews Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL. Management will give a presentation at 12:00 pm CT . Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/acls/1921934 The William Blair 43Annual Growth Stock Conference onat the Loews Chicago Hotel,Management will give a presentation at. Management will also be available for one on one meetings. A live webcast will be available to the public from the Investors' section of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com , or by accessing the webcast link at:

