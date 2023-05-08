Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Welcomes Corporate Shareholder and International Business Practice Group Leader in Miami

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney continues its strategic growth with the addition of Richard Montes de Oca as a shareholder in the firm's corporate section. Montes de Oca focuses his practice in the areas of corporate governance, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and securities, as well as global compliance. Based in the Miami office, Richard will lead Buchanan's new international business practice group. He will also serve as a member of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Council.

"Richard's addition represents significant strength to our corporate bench in Florida, and a key factor in the continued expansion of our corporate team," said Jennifer Minter, shareholder and chair of Buchanan's corporate section. "With his law firm, in-house and entrepreneurial experience, he has a unique perspective and understanding of our clients' needs and objectives. His international experience and Spanish skills also enhance our current transactional services to clients, especially those related to Latin America."

Prior to joining Buchanan, Montes de Oca was the founder and managing partner of MDO Partners, a boutique law firm that specialized in corporate law and compliance. He also served as associate vice president and assistant general counsel of one of the largest cruise lines in the world. Practicing law for more than 20 years, he has extensive experience representing clients in a number of international corporate transactions and global compliance matters valued at over $5 billion in more than 30 countries, including the Americas and Europe.

"I'm excited to join Buchanan's exceptional team, and national full-service platform, which presents an incredible opportunity for me and my clients," said Montes de Oca. My US and foreign clients will benefit greatly from the firm's substantial practice areas, various offices, collaborative culture and diversity."

"We are thrilled that Richard is joining our Miami office," said Jennifer Olmedo-Rodriguez, shareholder and the head of Buchanan's Miami office. "Our office continues its unwavering commitment to continuing the growth trajectory we have achieved over the past several years, and Richard is an important strategic and cultural fit for our team in Miami. His depth of experience and reputation in the local, national and international business communities brings an exciting depth to our bench in South Florida. Additionally, his entrepreneurial spirit, stellar background and extensive network, will play a key role in our efforts to continue to grow our corporate, transactional and international practices in Florida."

"Throughout my career I've had the opportunity to successfully build a legal department, a law firm and various organizations," added Montes de Oca. "When Buchanan approached me about joining their firm, they laid out their vision for growth, focus on culture, and serious commitment to diversity. I knew then that they had the right formula for success, and I wanted to contribute my skills, experience and leadership to making that vision a reality," said Montes de Oca.

Montes de Oca also has experience as senior counsel at a Fortune 500 energy, commodities, and services company and an Am Law 100 law firm in its securities and international transactions practice groups. He serves as an adjunct professor of law at his alma mater the University of Miami School of Law where he teaches Compliance, Contract Drafting, and Mergers and Acquisitions. Richard also serves as the chair elect of the Florida Bar International Law Section, board member and general counsel of the Miami Finance Forum, and co-founder of the Compliance and Ethics Section of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

He has been ranked in Chambers USA and The Best Lawyers in America©, and he is an AV® Preeminent-Rated attorney in Corporate, Contracts and International Law. Montes de Oca graduated from the University of Florida with a B.A., he received his M.B.A. from Florida International University, and his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law.

About Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

