MASTERWORKS EVP EVAN BEARD LAUNCHES NEW ART GALLERY SUBSIDIARY, LEVEL & CO. IN NEW YORK CITY

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Beard, former Bank of America Art Services Executive and current Executive Vice President at Masterworks, announces the opening of a new secondary-market sales gallery, Level & Co.

Level & Co. will function like an art market merchant bank - by selling works it controls from Masterworks and other institutional collections while also providing market analytics to clients. The gallery will focus on post-war and contemporary works of art valued above $1 million. It will also collaborate commercially with art market intermediaries like galleries, art advisors, and auction houses as well as the estates and foundations of the artists it handles.

The gallery will lend works from its Collection to museum shows and noteworthy commercial exhibitions. Artists of focus include Yayoi Kusama, Jean Michel Basquiat, Gunther Forg, Andy Warhol, Christopher Wool, Pierre Soulages, Alex Katz, Keith Haring, Joan Mitchell, and others.

"We are thrilled to open Level & Co. to work closely with our clients on the acquisition and market analysis front. Our team has a wealth of market experience and we look forward to serving our clients in this new capacity," said Evan Beard.

Before joining Masterworks, Evan built Bank of America's Art Services Group, which became the world's largest art-secured lender with a $10 billion art loan book and a leading manager of museum endowments. Evan will be joined by Katherine Reid, who previously worked at Art Agency Partners and later Sotheby's. The company plans to expand the team throughout 2023.

As a team, Evan and Katherine have sold $45 million of art in the past twelve months. The new space will enable the team to more formally bring works to market.

Level & Co. is named after Andre Level, a French financier who in 1907 launched history's first Art Investment Syndicate called 'The Skin of the Bear' which acquired and later sold works such as Picasso's 'Family of Saltimbamques' (1905).

Level & Co. will operate out of their by-appointment space located at 30 East 74th street on New York's Upper East Side.

