Nominations Open for the S&P Global Commodity Insights 2023 Platts Global Energy Awards

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights announces the call for nominations for the Platts Global Energy Awards program, now in its 25th year. Nominations will be accepted through August 18, 2023, and the finalists will be announced on September 26, 2023.

"We are proud to say that this year's Platts Global Energy Awards mark a historic milestone for the event, representing a quarter century of the energy sector's purposeful progress and growth, particularly in technological and business innovation, as well as its commitment to a sustainable energy future," said Murray Fisher, Global Director of Conferences at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards program honors corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 20 categories, and this year, features additional enhancements:

Chemical Week Sustainable Chemicals Award , aimed at spotlighting companies or individuals pushing the boundaries of innovation to create solutions to an existing consumer demand within a more sustainable framework. The inclusion of the, aimed at spotlighting companies or individuals pushing the boundaries of innovation to create solutions to an existing consumer demand within a more sustainable framework.

The Excellence in Energy Conference, an accompanying Platts Global Energy Awards day-time event, at which top executives will share perspectives relating back to the Awards nomination categories; technology innovators will have the opportunity to showcase projects; and investors will discuss the latest in project finance.

"We're excited about this event expansion, providing a platform for critical debate on industry challenges, additional networking opportunities, and augmenting the learnings for Platts Global Energy Awards alumni and newcomers, alike," Fisher added.

Winners of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Platts Global Energy Awards will be chosen from the list of finalists and celebrated at a black-tie gala on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in downtown Manhattan.

Winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting. Neither S&P Global Commodity Insights nor its event sponsors submit votes or select winners.

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website.

