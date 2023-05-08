TD Charitable Foundation Awards $7 Million to 37 Non-Profits Helping Preserve Affordable Rental Housing

The 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program will support organizations focused on helping individuals and families navigate inflation and the rapid rise in rental costs

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, today awarded a total of $7 million to 37 non-profits across the bank's footprint through the 17th annual Housing for Everyone grant program. Grants ranging from $150,000 to $250,000 will support organizations that work to deliver rental assistance, rehabilitate affordable rental housing properties, and build organizational capacity to address resident sustainability for the long-term.

TD Charitable Foundation Logo (PRNewsFoto/TD Charitable Foundation) (PRNewswire)

As individuals and families across the country struggle with inflation and an exponential rise in rental costs, affordable housing providers face increased hardship given the growing demand for affordable rental units and emergency rental assistance.

"The affordable housing crisis continues to burden the most vulnerable members of our communities and the organizations committed to supporting them," said Paige Carlson-Heim, Director of the TD Charitable Foundation. "At TD, we're committed to doing our part to help create a more sustainable and inclusive future for everyone, and that includes providing access to safe, affordable homes. This year's grant recipients are mission-critical to that work, and the TD Charitable Foundation is proud to support them in their efforts to create a positive impact and a pathway to housing stability in the communities we serve."

The 2023 Housing for Everyone grant recipients include:

Connecticut – Grants Totaling $425,000

Delaware – Grants Totaling $150,000

Florida – Grants Totaling $1,100,000

Maine – Grants Totaling $325,000

Maryland – Grants Totaling $175,000

Massachusetts – Grants Totaling $650,000

Michigan – Grants Totaling $250,000

New Hampshire – Grants Totaling $250,000

New Jersey – Grants Totaling $1,075,000

New York – Grants Totaling $925,000

North Carolina – Grants Totaling $250,000

Pennsylvania – Grants Totaling $575,000

Rhode Island – Grants Totaling $175,000

South Carolina – Grants Totaling $175,000

Vermont – Grants Totaling $325,000

Washington, D.C. – Grants Totaling $175,000

Since its inception in 2005, the Housing for Everyone grant program has awarded more than $49 million to non-profit organizations and helped support more than 550 affordable housing initiatives in the communities TD serves.

The Housing for Everyone grant program underscores TD's longstanding commitment to community enrichment, as well as the Bank's efforts to help people live with greater financial confidence through the TD Ready Commitment, TD's corporate citizenship platform. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD is targeting $775 million to community giving by 2030 across four drivers of change – Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities and Better Health – to open the doors to a more inclusive and sustainable tomorrow.

About the TD Charitable Foundation

The TD Charitable Foundation is the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, one of the 10 largest banks in the U.S., providing over 9.8 million customers with a full range of retail, small business and commercial banking products and services at more than 1,100 convenient locations throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Metro D.C., the Carolinas and Florida. Since its inception in 2002, the Foundation has distributed over $305 million through donations to local nonprofits from Maine to Florida. More information on the TD Charitable Foundation is available at https://www.tdbank.com/corporate-responsibility/the-ready-commitment/funding-opportunities/.

About the TD Ready Commitment

TD has a long-standing commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, colleagues and communities. Under the TD Ready Commitment and its four key, interconnected drivers of: Financial Security, Vibrant Planet, Connected Communities, and Better Health; we are targeting a total of $1 billion by 2030 in community giving to help support initiatives that focus on these drivers. Through the TD Ready Commitment, TD aspires to link its business, philanthropy and human capital to help people feel more confident - not just about their finances, but also in their ability to achieve their personal goals in a changing world. For further information, visit www.td.com/tdreadycommitment.

