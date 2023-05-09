Cinnamon Shore Welcomes Families, Couples and Friends for Summer and Shoulder Season Fun

Luxury vacation rental properties attract Texans to this self-contained, walkable beach community known for resort-style amenities and family-friendly activities.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnamon Shore, the first New Urban vacation community on the Texas Coast, will kick off its summer season on Memorial Day. After a sold-out spring break and full Easter weekend, it anticipates a strong shoulder season next fall as well.

Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas, TX (PRNewswire)

Two new specials can help guests find a reservation. A Spring Special continues through May 23, 2023, offering one complimentary night for bookings of two-plus nights during the week. The Gap Stay Special allows shorter vacations during peak season. See Specials at cinnamonshore.com for details.

Cinnamon Shore is a self-contained, Gulf-front vacation destination on Mustang Island. It now includes two communities — Cinnamon Shore North, developed over the past 15 years, and its newer, 150-acre expansion, Cinnamon Shore South.

"We're a safe, multi-generational, family-friendly destination within a two- to four-hour drive from several Texas cities," says Celeste Edwards, General Manager, Cinnamon Shore Vacation Rentals. "Our guests and homeowners experience year-round gatherings and special events, and families can choose from a variety of home sizes, building bonds and beach memories."

Property choices include luxury, large-scale beach homes, cottages, low-rise townhomes, and condos. Guests enjoy resort-style, family-friendly amenities, conveniences, and open green spaces.

Perhaps the biggest draw is the broad, walkable beachfront with firm sand and warm water. Beach activities range from sandcastle building and surfing lessons to private beach bonfires with s'mores, yoga lessons or just relaxing. Vacationers and homeowners can rent golf carts on site and reserve lounge chairs with umbrellas, and pet lovers can choose among pet-friendly rentals.

Special year-round themed events are also a big part of Cinnamon Shore's culture and family-gathering experience. They include Mother's Day Weekend events, May 12-14, a Father's Day Barbecue, June 17, and Fourth of July week with annual bike parade.

Cinnamon Shore North offers three resort pools, including the Dune Pool, Still Water Pool, and Keira's Pool with infinity edge. At Cinnamon Shore South, an infinity pool on a 7-acre lake is framed by cabanas and offers food and beverage service from C Bar Too.

On-site dining at Cinnamon Shore runs the gamut from fine coastal cuisine at Lisabella's to casual Dylan's Coal Oven Pizzeria, C Bar, serving light meals and snacks poolside, C Treats for snacks, and newcomer Shore Café, renovating space on Market Street.

Homeowners and guests enjoy reciprocal access to all amenities at "North" and "South." The communities are only about 1.5 miles apart, so it's easy to try a new pool or restaurant.

Check availability at cinnamonshore.com ; email vacationrentals@cinnamonshore.com or call (361) 717-7119.

About Cinnamon Shore

Cinnamon Shore was the first pedestrian-friendly, master-planned vacation home community to open in Port Aransas in 2007. Nestled behind the protective dunes on Mustang Island along the Texas Gulf Coast, it is the first environmentally friendly, New Urban development for Atlanta-based Sea Oats Group, which is fulfilling its vision of a traditional seaside village with a wide array of amenities and recreational facilities intertwined with beach cottages, luxury villas and vibrant town centers.

For more information, visit cinnamonshore.com , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter (@CinnamonShore).

