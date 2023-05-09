Communication and Leadership Among Most In-Demand Skills by Employers in 2023

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LinkedIn released its annual report on the most in-demand skills for 2023 and communication and leadership rank as two of the top five most in-demand skills in today's competitive job market. The other skills landing in the top five are management, customer service, and sales. The LinkedIn report is based on data gathered from LinkedIn job postings and member activity, providing a unique and valuable perspective on the job market's current and future needs.

An effective way of building and enhancing these valuable skills is by joining Toastmasters International, the global organization devoted to communication and leadership skills development. Toastmasters offers a supportive setting where people can practice and improve these and other soft skills. In addition to public speaking, a typical Toastmasters club meeting gives members an opportunity to engage in active listening, provide and receive constructive feedback, and practice time management.

"In the current job market, job candidates need to possess the skills that are most sought after by employers, and Toastmasters offers a supportive and cost-effective place to develop and improve these skills," says Matt Kinsey, Toastmasters' 2022–23 International President. "Our organization prides itself on helping individuals to build these important skills and utilize them daily in their professional lives to enhance their career."

More than half of all Fortune 500 companies offer in-house Toastmasters clubs, including Amazon, Bank of America, Caterpillar, General Electric, and Google. These employers have found the Toastmasters program to be an effective staff development tool that benefits their organization.

To interview a Toastmasters representative about how job seekers can become better communicators and leaders, email pr@toastmasters.org.

To find a Toastmasters club near you, visit toastmasters.org/find.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

