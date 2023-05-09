PatientPoint Earns Top Honors in 2023 Hermes International Creative Awards Competition

Highly decorated patient engagement solutions leader earns 9 Platinum, 12 Gold Hermes Awards

CINCINNATI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that its leading health content has been honored with 21 Platinum and Gold awards for outstanding creative from the 2023 Hermes Creative Awards, one of the world's largest competitions honoring the messengers and creators of traditional and emerging media. PatientPoint health content spanning six specialties including oncology, primary care, rheumatology, dermatology, OB/GYN and pediatrics earned 9 Platinum and 12 Gold Hermes Creative Awards, respectively.

PatientPoint's 2023 Hermes Creative Awards honors solidify the patient engagement leader's standing as the most decorated point of care education provider in the industry. PatientPoint content has been recognized with 180 Hermes Awards and more than 1,000 overall health content and creative awards.

PatientPoint health content earning 2023 Hermes Platinum Awards ranged from video vignettes on topics including healthy eating, puberty and stress management to in-depth disease guides on lung cancer, diabetes and HIV. PatientPoint's live-action video production wing PatientPoint Studios was also recognized with Hermes Platinum for its "Defying the Odds" pieces.

The Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the industry's preeminent third-party evaluator of creative work. Entries for the Hermes Creative Awards originate from diverse groups ranging from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies. As a 2023 Hermes Creative Platinum Award winner, PatientPoint joins some of the world's most recognizable brands including Deloitte, Pepsi and State Farm in receiving top honors for elite creative execution.

"Year over year PatientPoint's recognition from Hermes Creative Awards demonstrates our commitment to creating trusted content that matches our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better through both informative and engaging creative," says PatientPoint Executive Vice President of Content and Creative Kate Merz. "These awards recognize the power of our creative content and motivates our talented creative team to continue creating compelling content that inspires patients to have meaningful conversations with their doctors."

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

