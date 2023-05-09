Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Highest Quarterly Utility Net Income on Record; Highest First Quarter Revenues at Centuri

Reaffirming 2023 Guidance

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today reported first quarter 2023 financial results.

"We delivered strong financial results at both the utility and Centuri during the quarter, with constructive new rates in place for Arizona utility customers and exciting new offshore wind and natural gas contracts at Centuri," said Karen S. Haller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Gas. "We have now completed our 2023 financing plan and going forward, we expect to maintain an investment grade profile and enhance balance sheet flexibility. We are making significant progress on our transformation strategy through the recent close of the sale of MountainWest and advancing the Centuri spin with IRS and Arizona Corporation Commission filings, and we are excited about Southwest Gas' future as a pure-play natural gas leader as we focus on delivering continued earnings growth. We remain committed to executing our strategic plan as we address the needs of our customers, deliver safe and affordable energy, and invest in the communities we serve and our employees, while maximizing value for our stockholders."

Southwest Gas Holdings Financial Highlights

Utility earnings up $23 million Q1 2023 over Q1 2022 and Centuri results up approximately $12 million over same period.

Consolidated net earnings of $0.67 per diluted share (and adjusted consolidated net earnings of $1.69 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to consolidated net earnings of $1.58 per diluted share (and adjusted consolidated earnings of $1.74 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjustments to first quarter 2023 earnings included $70 million of collective nonrecurring after-tax items, largely driven by incremental loss on sale of MountainWest ( $66.5 million after-tax), other costs associated with the sale, residual MountainWest stand-up/integration costs leading up to the sale date, as well as costs incurred to facilitate a spin-off of Centuri.

Completed sale of MountainWest and proceeds used to pay off $1.1 billion of total debt.

Advanced Centuri spin with Internal Revenue Service ("IRS") private letter ruling ("PLR") and Arizona Corporation Commission ("ACC") filings.

Completed $247 million equity raise on March 10, 2023 and $550 million term loan issuance on April 17, 2023 .

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share items)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Consolidated Operations













Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution $ 134,696

$ 111,795

$ 177,281

$ 180,215 Contribution to net income (loss)- utility infrastructure services (11,872)

(23,486)

13,679

17,793 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage (MountainWest) (16,288)

16,930

(316,951)

16,930 Contribution to net income (loss) - corporate and administrative (60,625)

(9,061)

(127,566)

(35,274) Net income (loss) $ 45,911

$ 96,178

$ (253,557)

$ 179,664 Non-GAAP adjustments - consolidated 70,012

9,995

459,907

46,208 Adjusted net income $ 115,923

$ 106,173

$ 206,350

$ 225,872 Diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ 0.67

$ 1.58

$ (3.76)

$ 2.99 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.69

$ 1.74

$ 3.06

$ 3.76 Weighted average diluted shares 68,419

60,854

67,413

60,044



*In periods in which losses occur, diluted and basic loss per share are the same, and the same shares are used for Adjusted results.

Business Segment Highlights

Natural Gas Distribution

The natural gas distribution segment recorded net income of $134.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $111.8 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Key operational highlights include:

Record twelve-month operating margin of $1.2 billion ;

Net income increase driven by new base rates effective February 1, 2023 in Arizona , as well as the impact of a full first quarter of rates in Nevada which went into effect April 1, 2022 ;

Arizona general rate case finalized with annual revenue increase of $54.3 million (the largest revenue increase in company history);

42,000 new utility customers added during the last 12 months;

Submitted regulatory filing requesting authority to modify purchased gas cost recovery mechanism in Arizona to facilitate either a faster recovery of the gas acquisition costs or receive improved cost of carry on the regulatory account balance;

Preparing third quarter 2023 Nevada rate case filing; and

Issued $300 million Senior Notes with proceeds used to repay amounts outstanding under credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

Key drivers of the first quarter performance in 2023 as compared to first quarter performance in 2022 include:

Increased operating margin by $34 million compared to the first quarter of 2022, including two months of Arizona rate relief and three months of Nevada rate relief;

Operations and maintenance expense increased $11.6 million between quarters, including approximately $4 million in fuel-related costs ( $3 million of which is customer-provided fuel for pipeline operations and offset in revenues), $1.7 million in combined leak survey and line locating costs, $2.6 million primarily related to outside services/contractor costs in various areas of the business, as well as increases in insurance related claims ( $1 million );

Other income increased $17 million reflecting higher interest income related primarily to an increase in deferred purchased gas cost balances, and lower non-service components of pension costs; and

Company-owned Life Insurance ("COLI") policy cash surrender value results (included in Other income) increased $4.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Reaffirm Natural Gas Distribution Segment Guidance and Outlook:

2023 net income guidance of $205 - $215 million (assumes $3 - $5 million of COLI earnings);

2023 capital expenditures in support of customer growth, system improvements, and pipe replacement programs of $665 - $685 million ;

3 - Year capital expenditures of approximately $2.0 billion ; and

3 - Year utility rate base compound annual growth rate of 5% - 7%.

Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services

The utility infrastructure services segment had a net loss of $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $23.5 million in the first quarter of 2022. Infrastructure services results are typically seasonally lower in the first quarter. Revenues increased $129.4 million over the first quarter of 2022, driven by the start of a large gas infrastructure project, increased offshore wind and storm restoration work, and milder weather in the central and eastern United States.

Key operational highlights include:

Record revenues of $653 million , an increase of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2022;

$11.6 million year over year increase in first quarter results;

Signed $172 million in new offshore wind business to support a project in New York , bringing Centuri to over $525 million in total wind projects under contract;

Signed $125 million gas pipeline construction contract in Indiana – $30 million of revenue recognized in first quarter; and

$31 million storm restoration services revenue – represents approximately two times the 2022 revenue generated in the first quarter for storm restoration services.

Key drivers of Centuri's first quarter performance in 2023 as compared to first quarter performance in 2022 include:

$51.7 million increase in electric revenues and $43.3 million increase in offshore wind revenues;

$16.5 million revenue increase in higher-profit storm restoration services;

Improved mix of work, operating efficiencies, and weather;

Growth from new and existing electric customers and new gas bid contract; and

Increased interest expense ( $11.2 million ) due to higher interest rates on variable-rate borrowings.

Reaffirm Centuri / Utility Infrastructure Services Segment Guidance and Outlook:

2023 revenues of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion ;

2023 adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5% - 11.0%; and

2023 - 2026 adjusted EBITDA CAGR 9% - 11% (adjusted EBITDA excludes costs of strategic review, one-time acquisition costs and non-cash stock-based compensation expense).

Strategic Alternatives Review Process Update

Southwest Gas is actively executing on its plans to simplify the Company's business portfolio in the first quarter of 2023 and position Southwest Gas as a pure-play utility. On February 14, 2023, Southwest Gas completed the sale of MountainWest to Williams for $1.5 billion in total enterprise value.

Additionally, the Company is actively pursuing a spin-off of its wholly owned subsidiary, Centuri, to form a new, independent and publicly traded utility infrastructure services company. Southwest Gas submitted its IRS PLR request during the first quarter of 2023 and a notice of intent was filed with the ACC in April. An SEC Form 10 submission is expected late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2023. The Company anticipates completion of its planned spin of Centuri during the fourth quarter of 2023 or first quarter of 2024. The spin is expected to be completed as planned and be tax-free to Southwest Gas and its stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes, subject to ACC approval, SEC registration, and IRS PLR to confirm tax-free nature of spin structure.

Conference Call and Webcast

Southwest Gas will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its first quarter 2023 results. The associated press releases and presentation slides are available at https://investors.swgasholdings.com.

The call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com. The telephone dial-in numbers in the U.S. and Canada are toll free: (844) 481-2868 or international (412) 317-1860. The webcast will be archived on the Southwest Gas website.

Southwest Gas Holdings currently has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of over 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and California by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel the growth in its communities.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a strategic infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") and the Company's expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "should", "may" and "assume", as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future, and include (without limitation) statements regarding expectations of continuing growth in 2023. In addition, the statements under headings pertaining to "Guidance and Outlook" that are not historic, constitute forward-looking statements. A number of important factors affecting the business and financial results of the Company could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the timing and impact of executing (or not executing) on various strategic alternatives, including whether we will spin Centuri, the timing and amount of rate relief, changes in rate design, customer growth rates, the effects of regulation/deregulation, tax reform and similar changes and related regulatory decisions, the impacts of construction activity at Centuri, the potential for, and the impact of, a credit rating downgrade, the costs to integrate new businesses, future earnings trends, inflation, sufficiency of labor markets and similar resources, seasonal patterns, current and future litigation, and the impacts of stock market volatility. In addition, the Company can provide no assurance that its discussions about future operating margin, operating income, COLI earnings, interest expense, and capital expenditures of the natural gas distribution segment will occur. Likewise, the Company can provide no assurance regarding segment revenues, EBITDA, EBITDA margin or growth rates, that projects expected to be undertaken with results as stated will occur, nor that interest expense patterns will transpire as expected, that increases in costs will be timely incorporated in contracts and revenues, that customer materials will be available timely to efficiently complete projects, or that inefficiencies in the mix of work will not result, nor can it provide assurance regarding acquisitions or their impacts, including management's plans or expectations related thereto. Factors that could cause actual results to differ also include (without limitation) those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure about Market Risk" in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's and Southwest Gas Corporation's current and periodic reports, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed from time to time with the SEC. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Measures. This earnings release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include (i) adjusted consolidated earnings per diluted share, (ii) adjusted consolidated net income, (iii) natural gas distribution segment adjusted net income, (iv) pipeline and storage segment adjusted net income, (v) utility infrastructure services segment adjusted net income (loss), and (vi) adjusted corporate and administrative net loss. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate performance and in making financial and operational decisions. Management believes that its presentation of these measures provides investors greater transparency with respect to its results of operations and that these measures are useful for a period-to-period comparison of results. Management also believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability, and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance. Adjusted consolidated net income (loss) for the three- and twelve- months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 includes adjustments to add back expenses related to the MountainWest acquisition and integration expenses, stockholder activism and litigation, proxy contest and settlement, legal reserves, and the strategic review, along with losses on disposal groups held for sale, including goodwill impairment impacts and estimated selling costs, other costs associated with the sale, and costs incurred to facilitate a spin-off of Centuri. Management believes that it is appropriate to adjust for expenses related to the MountainWest acquisition and integration, for losses on held for sale businesses and for related costs, along with costs to facilitate a spin-off of Centuri, because they are expenses and charges that will not recur following these events. Management also believes it is appropriate to adjust for expenses related to stockholder activism, proxy contest settlement, and stockholder litigation, as well as the strategic review, because these matters are unique and outside of the ordinary course of business for the Company. In addition, utility infrastructure services adjusted net income, adjusted loss for corporate and administrative, and adjusted consolidated net income include adjustments associated with acquisition-related costs related to the Riggs Distler and MountainWest acquisitions.

Management also uses the non-GAAP measure operating margin related to its natural gas distribution operations. Southwest recognizes operating revenues from the distribution and transportation of natural gas (and related services) to customers. Gas cost is a tracked cost, which is passed through to customers without markup under purchased gas adjustment ("PGA") mechanisms, impacting revenues and net cost of gas sold on a dollar-for-dollar basis, thereby having no impact on Southwest's profitability. Therefore, management routinely uses operating margin, defined by management as regulated operations revenues less the net cost of gas sold, in its analysis of Southwest's financial performance. Operating margin also forms a basis for Southwest's various regulatory decoupling mechanisms. Management believes supplying information regarding operating margin provides investors and other interested parties with useful and relevant information to analyze Southwest's financial performance in a rate-regulated environment. (The Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Earnings Digest included herein provides reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures.)

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS DIGEST (In thousands, except per share amounts)

QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31,

2023

2022 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 1,603,304

$ 1,267,409









Net income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 45,911

$ 96,178









Weighted Average Common Shares

68,265

60,737









Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.67

$ 1.58









Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.67

$ 1.58









Reconciliation of Gross margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 259,364

$ 233,882 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

79,696

73,422 Depreciation and amortization expense

74,650

72,114 Operating Margin

$ 413,710

$ 379,418









TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31,

2023

2022 Consolidated Operating Revenues

$ 5,295,904

$ 4,061,953









Net Income (loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ (253,557)

$ 179,664









Weighted Average Common Shares

67,413

59,919









Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (3.76)

$ 3.00









Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ (3.76)

$ 2.99









Reconciliation of Gross margin to Operating Margin (non-GAAP measure)







Utility Gross Margin

$ 597,222

$ 571,051 Plus:







Operations and maintenance (excluding Admin & General) expense

317,344

276,525 Depreciation and amortization expense

265,579

256,814 Operating Margin

$ 1,180,145

$ 1,104,390

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings per share and their comparable GAAP measures of Net income (loss) and Diluted earnings (loss) per share. Note that the comparable GAAP measures are also included in Note 7 - Segment Information in the Company's March 31, 2023 Form 10-Q.

Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts





Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to non-GAAP measure of Adjusted net

income (loss)















Net income applicable to Natural Gas Distribution (GAAP)

$ 134,696

$ 111,795

$ 177,281

$ 180,215 Plus:















Legal reserve

—

—

—

5,000 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

—

—

(1,200) Adjusted net income applicable to Natural Gas Distribution

$ 134,696

$ 111,795

$ 177,281

$ 184,015

















Net income (loss) applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services (GAAP)

$ (11,872)

$ (23,486)

$ 13,679

$ 17,793 Plus:















Riggs Distler transaction costs

—

—

—

14,000 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

—

—

—

(2,337) Strategic review, including Centuri spin

91

—

1,944

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(23)

—

(477)

— Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to Utility Infrastructure Services

$ (11,804)

$ (23,486)

$ 15,146

$ 29,456

















Net income (loss) applicable to Pipeline and Storage (GAAP) (2)

$ (16,288)

$ 16,930

$ (316,951)

$ 16,930 Plus:















Goodwill impairment and loss on sale

21,215

—

470,821

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

6,196

—

(99,311)

— Nonrecurring stand-up costs associated with integrating MountainWest

2,565

8,658

20,103

8,658 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(616)

(2,078)

(4,826)

(2,078) Adjusted net income applicable to Pipeline and Storage

$ 13,072

$ 23,510

$ 69,836

$ 23,510





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss - Corporate and administrative (GAAP)

$ (60,625)

$ (9,061)

$ (127,566)

$ (35,274) Plus:















Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related expenses (3)

51,473

—

57,292

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(12,354)

—

(13,751)

— MountainWest stand-up, integration, and transaction-related costs

291

700

291

23,501 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(70)

(168)

(70)

(5,640) Proxy contest, Stockholder litigation, Settlement agreement, and

Strategic review

—

3,794

34,563

8,295 Centuri spin cost

1,637

—

1,637

— Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(393)

(911)

(8,309)

(1,991) Adjusted net loss applicable to Corporate and administrative

$ (20,041)

$ (5,646)

$ (55,913)

$ (11,109)

















Net income (loss) applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings (GAAP)

$ 45,911

$ 96,178

$ (253,557)

$ 179,664 Plus:















Legal reserve

—

—

—

5,000 Riggs Distler transaction costs

—

—

—

14,000 Goodwill impairment and loss on sale and sale-related expenses (3)

72,688

—

528,113

— Nonrecurring stand-up cost associated with integrating MountainWest

2,856

9,358

20,394

32,159 Proxy contest, Stockholder litigation, Settlement agreement, Strategic

review, and Centuri spin

1,728

3,794

38,144

8,295 Income tax effect of adjustment above (1)

(7,260)

(3,157)

(126,744)

(13,246) Adjusted net income applicable to Southwest Gas Holdings

$ 115,923

$ 106,173

$ 206,350

$ 225,872

















Weighted average shares - diluted

68,419

60,854

67,413

60,044

















Earnings (loss) per share:















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.67

$ 1.58

$ (3.76)

$ 2.99 Adjusted consolidated earnings per diluted share

$ 1.69

$ 1.74

$ 3.06

$ 3.76



















(1) Calculated using the Company's blended statutory tax rate of 24%, except for items pertaining to the Utility Infrastructure

Services segment which was calculated using a blended statutory tax rate of 25% and Goodwill impairment which was calculated

using an effective tax rate of ~23%. Certain Settlement agreement costs are non-deductible for tax purposes, in addition to a

component of the impairment loss that is a permanent item without tax basis thereby lowering tax benefit by $11.2 million. (2) The information for 2023 reflects activity from January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023 (the last full day of ownership). (3) Amount includes approximately $1.5 million in administrative expenses incurred related to the sale of MountainWest, which

were not part of the loss on sale overall.

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SUMMARY UNAUDITED OPERATING RESULTS (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Consolidated Operations













Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution $ 134,696

$ 111,795

$ 177,281

$ 180,215 Contribution to net income (loss) - utility infrastructure services (11,872)

(23,486)

13,679

17,793 Contribution to net income (loss) - pipeline and storage (16,288)

16,930

(316,951)

16,930 Corporate and administrative (60,625)

(9,061)

(127,566)

(35,274) Net income (loss) $ 45,911

$ 96,178

$ (253,557)

$ 179,664















Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.67

$ 1.58

$ (3.76)

$ 3.00 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.67

$ 1.58

$ (3.76)

$ 2.99















Weighted average common shares 68,265

60,737

67,413

59,919 Weighted average diluted shares 68,419

60,854

67,413

60,044















Results of Natural Gas Distribution













Regulated operations revenues $ 914,879

$ 676,539

$ 2,173,409

$ 1,676,397 Net cost of gas sold 501,169

297,121

993,264

572,007 Operating margin 413,710

379,418

1,180,145

1,104,390 Operations and maintenance expense 131,188

119,636

503,480

452,051 Depreciation and amortization 74,650

72,114

265,579

256,814 Taxes other than income taxes 22,740

21,652

84,285

81,308 Operating income 185,132

166,016

326,801

314,217 Other income (deductions) 18,443

1,315

10,244

(3,794) Net interest deductions 38,622

26,610

127,892

102,004 Income before income taxes 164,953

140,721

209,153

208,419 Income tax expense 30,257

28,926

31,872

28,204 Contribution to net income - natural gas distribution $ 134,696

$ 111,795

$ 177,281

$ 180,215



Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Results of Utility Infrastructure Services













Utility infrastructure services revenues $ 653,293

$ 523,877

$ 2,889,743

$ 2,318,563 Operating expenses:













Utility infrastructure services expenses 603,680

503,232

2,629,766

2,123,085 Depreciation and amortization 37,870

37,612

155,611

130,511 Operating income (loss) 11,743

(16,967)

104,366

64,967 Other income (deductions) (680)

(486)

(1,081)

683 Net interest deductions 22,376

11,131

72,616

30,508 Income (loss) before income taxes (11,313)

(28,584)

30,669

35,142 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,180)

(6,170)

10,717

11,406 Net income (loss) (10,133)

(22,414)

19,952

23,736 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,739

1,072

6,273

5,943 Contribution to consolidated results attributable to Centuri $ (11,872)

$ (23,486)

$ 13,679

$ 17,793





Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022 Results of Pipeline and Storage (1)







Regulated operations revenues

$ 35,132

$ 66,993 Operating expenses:







Net cost of gas sold

6,368

1,797 Operations and maintenance expense

11,378

24,312 Depreciation and amortization

—

12,920 Taxes other than income taxes

1,490

3,164 Goodwill impairment and loss on sale

21,215

— Operating income (loss)

(5,319)

24,800 Other income

486

543 Net interest deductions

2,200

4,382 Income (loss) before income taxes

(7,033)

20,961 Income tax expense

9,255

4,031 Contribution to consolidated results attributable to MountainWest

$ (16,288)

$ 16,930



(1) The information for 2023 reflects activity from January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023 (the last full day of ownership).

FINANCIAL STATISTICS





Market value to book value per share at quarter end

135 % Twelve months to date return on equity -- total company

(7.6) %

-- gas segment

6.8 % Common stock dividend yield at quarter end

4.0 % Customer to employee ratio at quarter end (gas segment)

942 to 1

GAS DISTRIBUTION SEGMENT















Authorized Rate Base

(In thousands)

Authorized Rate of

Return

Authorized Return on

Common Equity Rate Jurisdiction





Arizona

$ 2,607,568

6.73 %

9.30 % Southern Nevada

1,535,593

6.30

9.40 Northern Nevada

174,965

6.56

9.40 Southern California

285,691

7.11

10.00 Northern California

92,983

7.44

10.00 South Lake Tahoe

56,818

7.44

10.00 Great Basin Gas Transmission Company (1)

135,460

8.30

11.80



(1) Estimated amounts based on 2019/2020 rate case settlement.

SYSTEM THROUGHPUT BY CUSTOMER CLASS



















Three Months Ended

March 31,

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, (In dekatherms)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Residential

45,977,985

38,867,195

88,502,685

76,788,035 Small commercial

14,346,416

12,922,387

34,922,818

32,128,179 Large commercial

3,241,188

2,694,948

10,550,711

9,548,100 Industrial / Other

1,833,582

1,177,808

5,660,492

5,040,661 Transportation

22,984,289

23,060,721

92,442,303

95,847,164 Total system throughput

88,383,460

78,723,059

232,079,009

219,352,139

HEATING DEGREE DAY COMPARISON















Actual

1,263

1,011

2,086

1,614 Ten-year average

976

969

1,651

1,629



Heating degree days for prior periods have been recalculated using the current period customer mix.

