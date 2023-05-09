Wolf Home Products and Key-Link Fencing & Railing Partnership Expands into Midwest

This expansion brings high-quality offerings to homeowners and contractors across the Midwest

YORK, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products®, an innovator and leader in the building products industry, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Key-Link™ Fencing & Railing, a leading manufacturer of aluminum rail and fence systems for residential and commercial installations, into select midwestern states.

Today, Wolf Home Products and Key-Link Fencing & Railing are proud to serve customers in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. This partnership allows for a diverse offering of high-quality home products to suit the varying design needs of today's Midwest consumers.

"We're looking forward to furthering our partnership with Key-Link Fencing & Railing to satisfy the demands of the midwestern market," said Craig Danielson, President and CEO at Wolf Home Products. "Our dealers count on us to deliver consistent quality that meets their needs, and this expansion allows us to do just that by providing a wide variety of in-demand products to set our Midwest customers up for success."

Both industry leaders are committed to supporting the trade and offer everything from exclusive marketing tools to meaningful product training and education to best serve customers.

"Key-Link is delighted to partner with Wolf in this midwestern expansion," said Javan Lapp, Key-Link Fencing & Railing CEO. "With Wolf's forward-thinking approach and aggressive go-to-market strategy, we're well positioned to get high-quality Key-Link railing to contractors and homeowners in growing Midwest markets. We look forward to the resulting growth for all of our partners."

Learn more about Key-Link Fencing & Railing, and discover the wide array of Wolf Home Products offerings, including the Wolf Serenity™ Decking and Porch, Wolf Perspective™ Decking, Fiberon Decking, Wolf Railing, Wolf Outdoor Lighting and Wolf Endurance™ outdoor cabinetry.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

About Key-Link™ Fencing & Railing

Located in Central Pennsylvania, Key-Link Fencing & Railing manufactures premium aluminum products designed to create safe, relaxing, and welcoming spaces that promote connections to family, to friends and to nature. For more than 40 years their focus has been providing quality building products using in-house engineering, American manufacturing, and onsite powder-coating facilities.

