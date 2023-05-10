Paessler AG's Heather Pacan named to CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel List

CHICAGO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG, best known for the monitoring software Paessler PRTG, is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Heather Pacan, Paessler's vice president, Americas, Sales Support, to the 2023 Women of the Channel list. Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry. 2023 is the second year that Pacan was honored on this prestigious list.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Pacan was selected due to leading Paessler's pre-sales technical support, customer service and retention, and post-sales tech support for North and South American channel partners. She streamlined security requirements documentation for channel partners prior to purchasing PRTG, which is a critical step with the heightened level of cyber-attacks. She also helped channel partners grow their services businesses by helping them earn implementation certifications, thus resulting in a stronger channel network.

Within the Paessler organization, Pacan continued to enhance an internal program where pre-sales technical support engineers are paired with sales and marketing team members to build their technical experience to better consult channel partners during the sales process, and conversely, help pre-sales better understand how to support the sales and marketing teams. Additionally, she led the team that developed a new phone support program for Paessler's customers with large-scale, enterprise licenses, allowing for more complex live support for channel partners.

"We are so proud that Heather's impact on the channel is being once again recognized by her inclusion on such an esteemed list of channel leaders," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "Her exceptional vision and expertise have significantly contributed to the enhancement of Paessler's channel partners' managed services portfolios and potential recurring revenue streams with monitoring services."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 8 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

ABOUT PAESSLER AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

ABOUT THE CHANNEL COMPANY

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

