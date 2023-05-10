RHEEM® FAMILY OF BRANDS WIN SILVER AND BRONZE AT THE 2023 EDISON AWARDS

Rheem® Renaissance™ 15-25 ton and Rheem® ProTerra® Plug-in Heat Pump Water Heater Honored

ATLANTA, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVAC products, is celebrating its achievement of winning two awards at the internationally recognized 2023 Edison Awards ceremony, in Ft. Myers, Fla., on April 20. The Edison Awards, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes world-changing innovations and the brilliant minds behind them.

Rheem, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVAC products, accepting two awards at the internationally recognized 2023 Edison Awards ceremony, in Ft. Myers, Fla. From left to right: Scott Cohen, Rheem water heating division, director, marketing and training, and from Rheem’s air conditioning division, Nancy Grimm, senior commercial marketing manager, and Rosa Leal, senior manager product management. (PRNewswire)

The Rheem Renaissance™ 15-25 ton Commercial HVAC line earned silver in the Engineering & Robotics, Commercial Technology category and the Rheem ProTerra® Plug-in Heat Pump Water Heater earned bronze in the Consumer Solutions, Sustainable Design category.

"To receive recognition for two of our Rheem products from the Edison Awards is a true testament to our company's determination to provide next-level comfort solutions for all of our customers' needs," said Chris Day, vice president, global water product strategy and marketing, at Rheem. "It is an important acknowledgment for our Rheem team members who work meticulously to ensure we continue to lead the industry by bringing the most innovative, sustainable and smart products to market."

Rheem Renaissance 15-25 ton is a culmination of years of research and development, creative engineering and innovation. Crafted with smart features, the Renaissance line includes exclusive PlusOne® advantages for easy replacement, installation and service. Renaissance products incorporate features contributing to Rheem's goal of building a more sustainable future.

The Rheem ProTerra Plug-in Heat Pump Water Heater is ENERGY STAR® certified and ideal for drop-in gas replacement. It plugs into any standard 120V outlet and features high-efficiency upgrades without the need to install a 240V electric service. Its built-in EcoNet Wi-Fi technology provides control of the household water heater so homeowners can adjust water temperature and track energy usage from a smartphone.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, with the final ballot determined by an independent judging panel. The panel comprises more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education fields and past winners.

For more information about Rheem, please visit www.rheem.com.

About Rheem ®

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd.® of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort™, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, Splendid®, Solahart® and EverHot™ as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rheem