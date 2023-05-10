Study Shows Synexis® Technology Successful in Reducing Candida auris (C. auris) on Contaminated Surfaces

C. auris Designated as Urgent Threat by CDC

LENEXA, Kan., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results from a study presented at the Society for Healthcare and Epidemiology of America annual conference indicate Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP™) from Synexis effectively reduces Candida auris (C. auris) contamination on surfaces.

Synexis Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synexis LLC) (PRNewswire)

C. auris, a type of fungus, can cause severe infections in hospitalized patients and nursing home residents. C. auris cases continue to rise in the US, up 318% since 2018. Antimicrobial resistance to C. auris is also on the rise, causing significant challenges for healthcare providers. Data reports 90% of C. auris isolates are resistant to at least one antifungal, while 30% are resistant to at least two antifungals creating challenges for infection control.1

Study Objectives

The study was designed to assess the presence of C. auris environmental contamination in multiple clinical units, and to evaluate the efficacy of DHP™, a continuous supplemental technology and its exposure on C. auris contamination. The research was conducted in a large tertiary care center where multiple patients were either infected or colonized with C. auris. The Synexis System was installed in the ventilation system of an adult burn intensive care and a children's cardiac intensive care units where patients with C. auris were admitted.

Study Results

Prior to the installation of DHP™, 70% of surface sampled in active C. auris patient rooms tested positive for the presence of C. auris. The same surfaces were sampled during the month after installation of DHP™, and the proportion of samples testing positive for C. auris decreased to 16.7%. This 53.3% absolute reduction was determined to be statistically significant. Conversely, patient rooms without DHP™ installed did not see a statistically significant reduction in the proportion of surfaces testing positive for C. auris, providing further evidence of DHP™ impact.

"Manual cleaning as a stand-alone protocol struggles to keep up with this superbug. Our Synexis System continuously works behind the scenes within occupied spaces to reduce fungus, bacteria, and viruses. The addition of our technology provided an extra layer of patient safety and obtained significant reductions on surfaces during deployment. The promising results are encouraging as C. auris outbreaks continue to threaten healthcare environments", said Dennis Doyle Chief Executive Officer at Synexis. "We're excited to provide our microbial reduction system for healthcare facilities to be proactive in managing the transmission of C. auris."

About Synexis®

Synexis® mission, since 2008, has been to make the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch continuously cleaner. Synexis is the sole developer of the patented process used to create DHP™ and known as the industry leader in microbial reduction where our innovative technology fights viruses, bacteria, mold and more. Our patented devices have undergone rigorous testing by Underwriters Laboratories (UL) and are certified to meet UL 2998 guidelines for zero ozone emissions. We were named one of Newsweek's Best Infection Prevention Products of 2021 and are proud to support infection preventionists worldwide as a 2023 APIC Strategic Partner.

Synexis devices manufactured in the United States provide DHP™ coverage to more than 50 million square feet of indoor spaces in a variety of industries such as healthcare, education, sports and recreation, food services, and many more. Our Synexis Systems are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state governments as devices. Synexis devices are produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The effectiveness of our technology is supported by data from many peer-reviewed studies.

1 https://www.cdc.gov/fungal/candida-auris/c-auris-infection-control.html#disinfection

