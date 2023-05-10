That's No Moon: 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar Editions Join Light-duty Lineup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Ram Truck brand today announced the exclusive new 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar editions join the light-duty lineup. The Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar editions, with a unique Ceramic Gray exterior color, offer customers another option for exterior and interior appointments and content.

"Our passionate customers tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality that allows them to stand out from the crowd. The Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX Lunar editions are great-looking trucks with easy-to-use features that do just that," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "We continue to listen to and deliver for them by offering the best combination of unique exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization."

The new 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition is the latest in a line of exclusive, limited-run color offerings for the segment's benchmark for power and performance with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine. The Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition offers an additional, affordable way to get into a Ram truck with an exclusive, limited-run color offering.

Both the Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar and Ram 1500 TRX Lunar editions are available in extremely limited quantities later this spring.

Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition

The Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition offers off-road performance truck enthusiasts a unique exterior design for even greater personalization. Available with the Rebel Level 2 equipment group and the 5.7-liter HEMI eTorque V-8 engine, the Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition features a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Off-road Pages, black sideview mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel and an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat. Other features include an exclusive Ceramic Gray exterior paint color, a Rebel graphic on the hood and bed, black badging, bumper and grille and 18-inch gloss black wheels.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Lunar Edition is available at a starting price of $70,310, plus $1,895 destination.

Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition offers performance truck buyers an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition enhances the well-appointed TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and includes an exclusive Ceramic Gray exterior color, TRX hood and bed graphics and 18-inch black bead-lock capable wheels, dual pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the TRX Lunar Edition includes Surf Blue accent stitching, an embroidered "TRX" seat back logo, carbon-fiber accents, a leather and carbon-fiber flat–bottom steering wheel, unique center console badge and a Head-up Display. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist and pedestrian emergency braking.

The 2023 Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance. Rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine powers the Ram TRX to a top speed of 118 mph. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ram TRX delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.

The Ram 1500 TRX Lunar Edition is available at a starting price of $106,445, plus $1,895 destination.

