Express Wash Concepts Presented with Car Wash Community Impact Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of 5 express wash tunnel brands, accepted the International Car Wash Association's "Community Impact Award" on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the International Carwash Association's Annual Conference in Las Vegas, NV. This award recognizes the countless hours and dollars contributed to the communities served by car wash operators. Express Wash Concepts donated over $490,000 to local non-profits across the communities of all 5 brands in 2022.

"We are honored to receive this award, and we are humbled by the impact that we have been able to provide to each of the communities we operate in. We are grateful to the team and customers that have made this possible, and look forward to continuing our philanthropic efforts," said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts.

Express Wash Concepts raises donation funds by celebrating the opening of each new car wash facility with a 10-day "Free Wash Week", which offers customers a free "signature" wash with a monetary donation to a non-profit partner. Along with various local sponsorships and community donations, Express Wash Concepts hosts quarterly air freshener campaigns and a Towel Exchange Program, with all net proceeds going to the EWC Cares fund.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts operates 85+ award winning, express car wash locations under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

