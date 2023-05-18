1Password Launches New Products to Bring Passkeys to Any Website

Passage by 1Password enables businesses to easily implement passkey support with a few lines of code

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the leader in human-centric security and privacy, today launched Passage by 1Password — a standalone authentication solution that enables businesses to easily implement passkeys for apps and websites. Passage by 1Password allows businesses to eliminate the hassle of passwords and reduce cart abandonment without building their own authentication infrastructure. With Passage by 1Password, the company is expanding beyond credential management and into customer identity access management (CIAM).

1Password Logo (PRNewsfoto/1Password) (PRNewswire)

"For passkeys to become the de facto industry standard, businesses need to be able to easily implement passwordless authentication," said Anna Pobletts, head of passwordless at 1Password. "With Passage by 1Password, businesses can provide a more secure login experience that creates a seamless experience for customers, increases user engagement, and saves on support costs. This is a win-win for businesses and customers alike."

Some of the biggest challenges businesses face when implementing passkeys are complexities surrounding cross-platform compatibility, account recovery, and ongoing maintenance. Passage by 1Password offers two products that enable companies to easily implement passkeys with just a few lines of code:

Passkey Complete — a comprehensive passwordless authentication and identity management solution that allows businesses to realize the security, business, and user experience benefits of having passkey logins by default. Passkey Complete supports all major platforms, browsers, and devices (including iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows) and provides other passwordless methods as fallbacks if users lose access.





Passkey Flex — a flexible solution for companies to add passkeys to existing authentication infrastructure so businesses can make progress in passkey adoption and proactively evolve as customer adoption accelerates.

"At 1Password, we take a human-centric approach to security, and passkeys are instrumental in creating a safer, simpler digital future for everyone," said Jeff Shiner, CEO at 1Password. "Passage joined our team to further accelerate passkey adoption among developers, businesses, and customers. As we make significant progress toward a passwordless future, we're proud to announce the availability of Passage by 1Password."

Passkeys, which replace passwords entirely, are the newest and most secure form of passwordless technology. They're resistant to phishing as there is no password to steal, and passkeys can drive meaningful business results by accelerating sign-ups and reducing login friction. Research from the FIDO Alliance has revealed that 58% of U.S. consumers have abandoned carts and stopped their purchases due to difficulty managing passwords while 1Password research indicated that 75% of consumers would consider using passkeys.

Passkey Complete and Passkey Flex both allow businesses to sign up and try for free for up to 1,000 monthly active users. Above the free tier of 1,000 monthly active users, companies pay based on usage, no subscription fees. A 1Password subscription is not required to use Passage. To learn more, visit our website . For more information on the websites, apps, and services that offer passkeys support, visit https://passkeys.directory .

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric security keeps people safe, at work and at home. Our solution is built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter their level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's award-winning security platform is reshaping the future of authentication, including passwordless. 1Password is trusted by over 100,000 businesses such as IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour and protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe. 1Password is driven to help consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1Password