Health in Tech and AMPS Partner to Provide Customized Cost Containment and Pharmacy Benefit Strategies to help Small Groups Save on Healthcare

PHOENIX, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPS, a pioneer in healthcare cost containment and pharmacy benefit management, announced today their partnership with the industry-leading insurtech company, Health in Tech "HIT". This strategic partnership delivers innovative and customized saving solution strategies to small level-funded employer groups looking to make their healthcare dollars go further.

The partnership provides a fully integrated health plan solution that offers all the rewards of being self-funded.

"At Health in Tech, our solutions are designed to give you full autonomy, so you have the power to create whatever products you want. We help you build your system, design specifically for your needs and your market, so you can run with it. Its unique advantage is that the system only takes minutes to produce bindable quotes for small to medium-sized groups," said Tim Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Health in Tech. "Combined with AMPS' consultative and scalable approach, we believe this partnership will have a significant financial impact to both the groups we manage and the members we serve."

The partnership between AMPS and HIT provides a fully integrated health plan solution that offers an employer all of the bundled solutions of a fully insured plan, yet all the rewards of being self-funded. "There are many benefits to being self-funded in this current environment, but we also understand that making the transition from a fully insured plan when you are a small group can be daunting," said Jeff Zavada, Chief Revenue Officer of AMPS. "Through this partnership, we can confidently place these small to midsized groups into a level-funded plan while providing employer groups with the significant savings they so desperately need."

"We are thrilled to roll out this new strategic partnership which allows us to challenge old assumptions around cost containment solutions," said Zavada. "By expanding our efficiencies into these smaller markets, we are able to capture a segment of employers who might not know of the cost savings opportunities available outside of traditional PPO networks."

AMPS and Health In Tech work with Brokers, TPAs, and employer groups to provide a fully integrated solution offering transparency, control, and predictability.

About Health In Tech

Health in Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at https://healthintech.com/

About AMPS

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment services and pharmacy benefit management for self-funded employers, public entities, health plans, TPAs, health sharing organizations and reinsurers. Leveraging 18 years of experience in auditing and pricing medical claims, AMPS delivers "fair for all" pricing both pre-care and post-care. Learn more at www.amps.com.

