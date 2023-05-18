Never miss a beat with Technics' brand new and improved True Wireless earbuds

Whatever you're doing, whatever your needs, Technics' next-generation earbuds offer immersive sound and stress-free operation, combined with function and style

A new 10mm, free-edge aluminum diaphragm that delivers the best sound quality to date from Technics' true wireless earbuds i thanks to Technics' 55 years of sound experience.

Industry-leading level active noise cancellation.

Bluetooth® Multipoint Connection now with up to three devices.

JustMyVoice™ technology evolved to offer improved ambient noise reduction capability.

Improved design for a more comfortable in-ear fit.

NEWARK, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technics is launching two new noise-cancelling wireless in-ear earbuds, the flagship EAH-AZ80 and the EAH-AZ60M2, designed specifically for people seeking superb sound quality and comfort throughout their busy lives.

Earbuds have become an indispensable part our lives. We are using wireless earbuds at different times of the day and for different things - for good noise-cancellation on the commute; as reliable microphones for meetings; and to deliver sweat-resistant, effective sound when working out. As Technics set out to design its next generation of true wireless headphones, an emphasis was put on creating earbuds that work well for all lifestyle needs, that remain comfortable to wear all day, and that avoid the need to switch between different headphones or sacrifice sound quality, comfort, or features.

The new EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models allow you to freely enjoy impeccable sound quality and express your personal style. When designing the new earbuds, Technics used its expertise as the legendary audio brand to make the sound quality pure, focusing on every aspect of sound - driver, acoustic structure, mechanical structure, and digital signal processing - so you can hear every detail.

The new models' smart features offer clear calls through advanced JustMyVoice™ technology, industry-leading noise-cancellation, long battery life, multipoint connection with up to three devices, and wireless charging. Enclosed in a stylish and ergonomic design to make the earbuds comfortable to wear all day, with seven different earpiece sizes, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are tailored for the perfect fit.

Technics Signature Clear Sound

Clearly superior sound. Now wireless.

Taking advantage of its Hi-Fi sound engineering philosophy and technical expertise cultivated over a 55-year history, Technics' true wireless earbuds are the choice for anyone who demands high quality in every sound experience.

The flagship EAH-AZ80 features a new 10mm, free-edge aluminium diaphragm that delivers the greatest sound quality ever from Technics' true wireless earbuds, extending high and low frequency response while reducing unwanted resonance and distortion. The unique acoustic box design found in both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 houses an acoustic control chamber to optimize air flow for natural sounding vocals and other mid ranges: a powerful bass, and a harmonizer to smooth out trebles to create dynamic range of sound with less distortion. The result is a rich, immersive, and expansive sound with smooth and detailed highlights, allowing you to hear every detail.

Additionally, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 support High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth® and LDAC technology ii, delivering a wide dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.

Industry-Leading Level Immersive Noise Cancelling

For those situations when you want to immerse yourself in music or in meetings, both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models feature Technics' proprietary Dual Hybrid Noise Cancelling Technology to achieve industry-leading performance.iii The combination of a digital software filter and feedforward mic suppresses noise from outside the earbuds, while a feedback mic paired with an analogue hardware filter inhibit noise from inside the earbud. This combination enables noise-cancelling levels to be adjusted in line with the surrounding environment, whether at home or on the move, and the no-latency processing means you won't miss a beat.

The level of noise cancelling can vary greatly from person to person due to differences in ear shape and other factors. For this reason, try the various sizes of included earpieces to find your perfect fit and then use the Technics Audio Connect app to finetune the effect for your ears.

Intuitive Smart Features

Multipoint Connection with now up to "3-Devices" simultaneously

Connection is key for those 'dialling in' when on-the-go, managing meetings, calls, and music across multiple devices. The EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 now support multipoint connections with to up to three Bluetooth® devices simultaneously, allowing you to switch between sources seamlessly.

JustMyVoice™ Technology

Both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are equipped with JustMyVoice™ technology, which uses Technics' unique signal processing to analyse your voice signal and suppress surrounding noise so that your voice is captured clearly. Voice detection mics pick up your voice when speaking, while two MEMS mics actively isolates your voice and reduce surrounding noise with beamforming technology for a clear call, even in noisy environments or while working from home. A total of eight mics - four on each ear - play a significant role in supporting more comfortable, natural conversation over the phone.

JustMyVoice™ technology in the new wireless models has evolved to offer improved ambient noise reduction capability in any environment, such as on a windy day or when meeting online in a noisy coffee shop. The voice detection signal and adaptive noise suppression feature - which automatically adjusts to the noise level - allow your voice to be delivered more clearly in windy or noisy environments while avoiding "muffled" speech.

Single Bud Operation

The EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models can be operated freely when using only the left or right earbud. Within the Technics Audio Connect App, you can freely adjust the touch and hold, single, double, and triple tap actions (such as volume up/down, skip forward/back, ambient or noise cancelling mode on/off). You can even assign specific actions to one or the other earbud. Being able to set up your earbuds the way you want greatly enhances personalisation options, especially when you only want to use a single earbud.

Ambient Sound Modes

The EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 are also equipped with unique ambient sound modes that can be set to either "Natural Ambient" or "Attention" mode. Natural Ambient Mode captures all surrounding noise, allowing you to listen to music or talk on the telephone while paying attention to your surroundings. Attention Mode captures sounds in the human voice frequency range, ensuring you can hear human voices nearby, such as announcements at the airport or a family member's voice at home, while reducing other, unwanted external noises. Furthermore, using the Technics Audio Connect app, you can adjust exactly how much external sound you want to hear in both modes using an innovative slider interface.

Long Battery Life

A long battery life means that the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models are still going when your work - or play - heads into overtime. They support 7.5 hours of music playback without noise cancellation (25 hours with the cradle); Seven hours of music playback in active noise-cancelling mode (24 hours with the cradle) and four hours of call time with both active noise-cancelling and JustMyVoice™ turned on (13.5 hours with the cradle). Equipped with a wear sensor that pauses playback when the earbuds are removed from the ear and automatically resumes when they are put back in, this sensor also prevents accidental playback and unexpected power consumption.

Smart Features: Qi Charging, Customization via App, Water Resistance (IPX4)

With newly added Qi Wireless Charge support for the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2, charging begins simply by placing the cradle on a wireless charger.

The Technics Audio Connect app for smartphones makes it easy to configure and control EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 wireless earbuds, offering voice assistant compatibilityiv and customisation of noise cancellation and sound mode settings. New to the app are a check battery function, super bass equaliser, and the ability to toggle between voice and sound effect guidance.

You can take the new Technics true wireless earbuds virtually anywhere. Both the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 models boast water resistant performance in line with the IPX4 standard and are unharmed when splashed with water from any direction. Both models also include Alexa built in.

All-day Comfort Design

Constant companions during a busy day, the design of the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 was improved upon past generations to remain comfortably in place whatever your activity. The premium EAH-AZ80 features a specially shaped housing that aligns with your ear's concha for improved stability without the pressure applied by conventional earbud designs. The EAH-AZ60M2 features an All-Day Comfort Fit Design housing with an expanded contact area that feels more comfortable and secure. Technics silicone earpieces combine materials of varying hardness for excellent fit, high-quality sound, and superior insulation. You can choose from seven different earpiece sizes, ranging from XXS to XL, to find the best fit for the best sound.

The flagship, premium EAH-AZ80 is available in deep pure black and silver, each with a stylish spin-processed touch-sensor surface for better user experience. The cradle features a high-quality aluminum finish and a hairline-engraved Technics logo. Compact and light, the easy-to-carry rounded form fits comfortably in your hand.

The EAH-AZ60M2 is available in black, silver, and midnight blue. The very compact and portable cradle also features a high-quality finish and engraved Technics logo for a premium feel.

Both models are available on Amazon and Technics.com starting May 18th. The EAH-AZ80 is available for $299 and the EAH-AZ60M2 is $249.99.

i EAH-AZ80 only.

ii When connected via Bluetooth®, LDAC supports up to 96 kHz/24 bits.

iii As of 31 March 2023, according to research by Panasonic Corporation, measured using JEITA-compliant guidelines in the True Wireless style noise cancelling headphones market.

iv Compatible with smartphones and tablets that are equipped with Android™ 6.0 or higher and that support Google Play™, or an iPhone®, iPad® and iPod Touch® equipped with iOS12 or higher.

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

