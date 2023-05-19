Department of the Air Force Esports Invitational 2023 Showcasing Overwatch 2: Uniting and Celebrating the US Military Service Branches

SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for an extraordinary gathering as top military esports athletes converge in San Antonio, TX for the 2023 Department of the Air Force Esports Invitational, the Military Community Championship featuring Overwatch 2. Taking place from May 22 to May 28 at Boeing Center at Tech Port , the championship event promises a thrilling showcase of skill, camaraderie, and the positive impact of gaming within the military community.

The DAF Esports Invitational brings together the US military service branches for a week-long esports championship event featuring Overwatch 2. The event kicks off with a training camp, where representatives from each service branch will have the opportunity to hone their skills with top Overwatch coaches Kyle "KyKy" Souder & Aaron "Aero" Atkins. The training camp will be followed by a media day, providing a platform for service members to share their inspiring stories and backgrounds, showcasing the diverse talent and experiences within the military gaming community.

The culmination of the DAF Esports Invitational 2023 will be a thrilling two-day championship, where the service branches will battle it out in Overwatch 2 to claim the title of the best branch. With intense matches and high-stakes gameplay, spectators will witness the exceptional teamwork and dedication displayed by each team, highlighting the values that are core to the military community.

"We're excited to host our sister services in San Antonio, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, for the Department of the Air Force Esports Invitational 2023: Overwatch 2," said Steve Sarandos, Chief, Department of the Air Force Esports. "This fantastic setting will allow us to showcase the talent and camaraderie that exists in the military."

For more information on competition schedules and viewing times, please visit the official Air Force Gaming website at www.airforcegaming.com .

"Bringing everyone together gives us the chance to compete but also allows us the opportunity to forge new friendships and partnerships, growing the reach and positive impacts of esports within each service," added Sarandos.

About Air Force Gaming:

Air Force Gaming is a program founded to digitally connect Airmen and Guardians through their shared love of gaming. Housed under the Air Force Services Center, AFG is focused on supporting the Department of the Air Force's resiliency and retention efforts through the creation of a global esports effort that brings Airmen and Guardians together through community experiences and competitive leagues. AFG's program is powered by Rally Cry, a company dedicated to delivering esports to everyone through recreational sports leagues for video games.

